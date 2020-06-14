The recovery of Tua Tagovailoa from an injury has been & # 39; miraculous & # 39 ;, says the physical therapist

Rookie Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury that ended the season last November while in central Alabama, but according to physiotherapist Kevin Wilk, Tagovailoa appears to be recovering earlier than planned.

Wilk said he was amazed at Tagovailoa's progress so far this offseason.

"He is doing it miraculously well," said Wilk, who has been working with Tagovailoa at the Champion Sports Medicine facility in Birmingham, Alabama. “The miraculous part is that it healed very well. The second part is that he has been very good at regaining his strength, which generally takes a long time after something like this. "

BROWNS & # 39; BAKER MAYFIELD PLANS TO Kneel DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM: & # 39; IF I LOSE FANS, IT'S OK

Before the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa posted a video of himself training and throwing a soccer ball. Clearly, the Dolphins were comfortable enough to take their franchise quarterback with No. 5 overall pick.

"He's a little bit ahead of where we'd like to go," Wilk added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"We constantly try to slow him down a bit because an athlete like that … is begging to go out again." He wants to do more and more, so we have to stop him. And really, that was from the beginning. He always wanted to do more. "

Whether or not Tagovailoa will be dressing for the Dolphins in Week 1 is still unknown. But, it will almost certainly be an interesting quarterback battle with Officer Ryan Fitzpatrick when training camp begins.