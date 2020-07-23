The Red Bulls season is on the brink after an ugly loss to FC Cincinnati

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Yuya Kubo scored a defensive error just before halftime, and FC Cincinnati added a goal in the second half on its way to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in the tournament. MLS is Back on Wednesday night

Cincinnati had one of the biggest wins in its young franchise history, securing a place in the knockout round of the tournament by beating the Red Bulls for the first time in four league meetings.

The Red Bulls' loss of two goals probably put them out of advance as one of the top four third-place finalists. The Red Bulls (2-2-1) will need big stumbles from Chicago and Houston on the last day of Thursday's group stage to have a chance to move on.

Cincinnati (2-3-0) started the tournament with an ugly 4-0 loss to state rival Columbus, but recovered with a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United before sending to New York.

Kubo's goal came in the 43rd minute after New York had controlled most of the first half. Andrew Gutman's frantic play led to a defensive error by New York's Amro Tarek. Kubo was in the right place to attack due to Tarek's error and his shot beat New York goalkeeper David Jensen.

Cincinnati doubled its lead early in the second half when a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin was deflected by Florian Valot of New York and Jensen last.

Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made several key saves at the end of the second half, including Aaron Long's attempt in the 81st minute and Sean Davis' corner kick moments later.

Tyton made four saves. The Red Bulls outscored Cincinnati 19-4, but only four shots from New York were on target.