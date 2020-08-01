The rediscovered painting by Leonardo da Vinci & # 39; Salvator Mundi & # 39; is getting the Broadway treatment

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

A retelling of the drama and mystery surrounding the world's most expensive painting is set to take the stage in New York in 2022 as a major Broadway musical.

"Salvator Mundi!" The Musical, announced by Tony Caiola Productions Award-winning producer, will tell the story of Leonardo da Vinci's portrait of Jesus from the Renaissance era, presumably lost for hundreds of years and only rediscovered this century.

"Salvator Mundi!" Writer Deborah Grace Winer believes da Vinci's artwork has all the ingredients necessary to make a compelling historical narrative for the stage.

"There is an epic quality to (this story) that I think goes very well with musicals. It's almost Shakespearean and operatic in scope of (her) story," he said by phone from Manhattan.

The small 26-inch-tall panel was commissioned by Louis XII of France around 1500, but after being damaged and covered with a dark paint, it was believed for centuries to be a copy by a lesser-known artist. In 2005, the painting was sold at auction as a copy of the original for less than $ 10,000 to a consortium of art dealers. Infrared technology then revealed earlier reworkings of the hand of Jesus, indicating that it was probably done by da Vinci himself.

The painting had a major exhibition at the National Gallery in London in 2011, and its price skyrocketed. "Salvator Mundi" then circulated among private collectors up to his auction price record of $ 450.3 million at Christie & # 39; s in 2017.

Leonardo da Vinci's depiction of Jesus in Renaissance attire became the most expensive painting in the world after it was rediscovered and authenticated. Credit: Collaborator AFP / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

It is a story that begs the question: "What makes art; what gives value to something?" Winer said. "It's this idea of ​​following an object through (history). It's about power and symbols. For $ 450 million, you could buy the savior of the world."

The intrigue still follows the work. In another twist, "Salvator Mundi" has not been seen publicly since the auction hammer fell three years ago. The Louvre Abu Dhabi inexplicably delayed its long-awaited presentation in 2018, and has yet to emerge, believed to be stored in Geneva or on the private yacht of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed binu Salman.

The upcoming musical will not be the first time that the enigmatic life and career of the master painter has been reinvented for viewers. In 1993 critics opposed the unfortunate 1993 West End theater production "Leonardo the Musical: A Portrait of Love", in the making of his famous "Mona Lisa," which left the stage after just two months.

However, art history is a rare subject for theater. In 1984, Georges Seurat's pointillist masterpiece, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte", became Stephen Sondheim's theme song "Sunday in the Park with George", which won multiple awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and has seen many revivals. More recently, the pop-rock musical "Starry", about Vincent Van Gogh and his brother Theo, has had appearances in Los Angeles and New York.

"Salvator Mundi" has not been seen since 2017, when it sold for $ 450.3 million at Christie & # 39; s.

The "Salvator Mundi" saga may seem like a niche topic for a theatrical production, but Winer believes that some of the most popular musicals have been successful because they are particular stories told in a compelling way. She points to the famous musical "Fiddler on the Roof", a tale of a Jewish family in a settlement in Imperial Russia, which premiered in 1964 and has been presented in various countries around the world for half a century.

Then there is "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop version of one of the early supporters of American constitutionalism, which received far less attention than its historical counterparts like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin.

"Who would have thought that a musical about a dark founding father would be so fascinating to people?" Winer asked. "The most unlikely stories find incredible public interest. The more specific it is, the more universal it sometimes becomes."