The Redskins & # 39; Adrian Peterson & # 39; will no doubt kneel during the national anthem this season

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson plans to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the upcoming 2020 season.

Peterson suggested in an interview with the Houston Chronicle on Sunday that the players were preparing to kneel during the national anthem in the wake of George Floyd's police death and the protests that followed.

TRUMP AIMS IN THE NFL, ASKING WHETHER ROGER GOODELL WILL ALLOW PLAYERS TO KNEEL FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

"Just four years ago, you are seeing Kaepernick kneel, and now we are all preparing to kneel together this season, no doubt," Peterson said.

When asked if he would kneel, Peterson replied, "Yes, certainly, certainly."

Peterson told the Houston Chronicle that if there are a lot of players protesting during the national anthem, it would be difficult for the NFL to punish everyone.

COLIN KAEPERNICK: NFL QB OLD KNEE PROTESTS TIMETABLE

“We have to put the effort as a group collectively. Are they going to try to punish us all? If not, playing soccer will help us save lives and change things, then that's what it should be, ”he said.

The NFL adopted a policy in 2018 that prohibited players from kneeling during the national anthem, but allowed them to remain in the locker room. The teams were reportedly fined for failing to enact the policy. However, the league changed course and did not adopt a new policy for the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Colin Kaepernick began to kneel as a form of protest during the 2016 season and the backlash reached the top echelon of the White House. While Kaepernick remains out of the NFL, players like Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, and Eric Reid have continued to kneel and continue their protest.