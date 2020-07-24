The release date of & # 39; Top Gun: Maverick & # 39; arrived in the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus

The sequel to the 1986 hit movie "Top Gun" starring Tom Cruise was supposed to hit theaters in December. Paramount announced Thursday that the film will now be released on July 2, 2021.

Cruise is reprising his role as American Naval Airman Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

"We truly believe that there is no movie viewing experience like that enjoyed in theaters," Paramount President of National Distribution Chris Aronson and President of International Theater Distribution Mark Viane said in a statement. "We are committed to the theater experience and our exhibition partners, and we want to emphasize that we are confident that when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the unique joy of watching Paramount movies on the big screen. "

This is the second delay for the theatrical release of "Maverick". In April, the film's debut was promoted from June to December due to the Covid-19 pandemic and worldwide theater closings.