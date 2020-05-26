The released WWE star returns to the company this week | Newsdio

It seems that an agreement has been reached between Drew Gulak and WWE.

Dave Meltzer Last week I noticed that Barry Bloom was representing Gulak and that discussions were ongoing about his tenure at the company. Gulak's contract with WWE expired just over a week ago.

It seems that he has returned because he was transferred from the Alumni section of WWE.com Today and now he is back on the active list as part of SmackDown.

TO UPDATE: Gulak is expected to return to SmackDown this week. They will record two episodes of SmackDown tomorrow at the Performance Center.

