The relief agreement COVID-19 & # 39; not optimistic & # 39; of the White House will be reached soon

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows expressed little confidence Sunday that an agreement will be reached soon on a fourth coronavirus stimulus package.

"We still have a long way to go," Meadows, one of the top negotiators, told CBS "Face the Nation" after a week of stalled talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the leader of Senate minority Chuck Schumer.

“Yesterday was a step in the right direction. I am not optimistic, there will be a solution in the short term. "

With Congress unable to agree on a fourth aid package, the White House last week sent Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to negotiate with Democrats as the $ 600-a-week increase in unemployment benefits would expire.

But the negotiations have been unsuccessful and unemployment benefits ended at midnight Friday with no agreement in sight, affecting tens of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

Meadows has repeatedly blamed Pelosi and Schumer whom he accused of rejecting a handful of offers this week to extend benefits.

"If there are unemployed people who have lost their increased unemployment, they should call their Democratic senators and members of the House, because it is they who stand in the way," Meadows said Sunday.

President Trump also blamed Schumer and Pelosi in a series of tweets on Friday.

Unemployment benefits have been the central issue in the negotiations. Republicans want to cut payments to $ 200 a week, while Democrats are pushing to extend the current rate of $ 600 into the first few months of 2021.

Pelosi was equally dejected in an interview on Sunday, saying: "We will be close to an agreement when we have an agreement."