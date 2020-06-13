The remains of the Lori Vallow children found in the Chad Daybell home in Idaho

Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, the children's mother, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Daybell's home in Fremont County, near the Wyoming border, where the remains were found. After being taken to the medical examiner's office, the bodies were identified as JJ and Tylee.

"It is not the result we hoped for; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee," the Rexburg Police Department said in a press release.

Tylee was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, mother and uncle, Alex Cox, according to authorities. JJ was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.