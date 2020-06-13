The remains of the Lori Vallow children found in the Chad Daybell home in Idaho

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Daybell's home in Fremont County, near the Wyoming border, where the remains were found. After being taken to the medical examiner's office, the bodies were identified as JJ and Tylee.
"It is not the result we hoped for; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee," the Rexburg Police Department said in a press release.
Tylee was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, mother and uncle, Alex Cox, according to authorities. JJ was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.
Vallow and Daybell were married in November, shortly after their previous spouses died and Vallow's children were last seen.
The charges against Daybell are part of an extensive investigation that stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii, picked up connections to a deep religious ideology and raised new questions about the death of other family members.