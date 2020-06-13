The remains of the Lori Vallow children found in the Chad Daybell home in Idaho

Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, the children's mother, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7.
What we know about Idaho's missing children when their mother and husband face charges

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Daybell's home in Fremont County, near the Wyoming border, where the remains were found. After being taken to the medical examiner's office, the bodies were identified as JJ and Tylee.

"It is not the result we hoped for; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee," the Rexburg Police Department said in a press release.

Tylee was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, mother and uncle, Alex Cox, according to authorities. JJ was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.

Vallow and Daybell were married in November, shortly after their previous spouses died and Vallow's children were last seen.

Daybell appeared in court Wednesday on charges of destroying evidence. His bail was set at $ 1 million.

The charges against Daybell are part of an extensive investigation that stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii, picked up connections to a deep religious ideology and raised new questions about the death of other family members.

Vallow is currently awaiting trial on multiple charges, including two felony crimes of desertion and non-support of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.

CNN's Chuck Johnston, Madeline Holcombe, Steve Almasy and Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.

