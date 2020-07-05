The remains of Vanessa Guillén, a missing soldier from Fort Hood, are identified, according to a family lawyer

The remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Texas soldier who went missing in April, has been positively identified, a family lawyer confirmed Sunday.

Guillén's remains appeared last week in a shallow grave near Fort Hood, where he had disappeared. The discovery sparked a human hunt that ended when the suspect, Spc. Aaron Robinson pulled out a pistol and shot himself as the police tried to contact him.

Human remains appeared Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, in search of Guillén.

Natalie Khawam, her family's lawyer, said the Army called her late last week to confirm that those remains were, in fact, Vanessa Guillén.

Words are missing. Our country has lost a beautiful young soldier. Enough is enough! "Khawam said in a statement." Congress must pass the #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN bill immediately so that this never happens again. "

The "Bill #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN" refers to an impulse by the Guillén family to pass legislation that would create a third party in which the military could denounce the assault and sexual harassment, something that Guillén would have revealed to his family shortly before. of his death.

A criminal complaint released Thursday by the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said a 22-year-old civilian, Cecily Aguilar, of Killeen, Texas, has been charged and arrested in connection with helping to hide Guillén's body. The document accused Aguilar of helping Robinson get rid of the evidence after hitting Guillén with a hammer at Fort Hood in central Texas and then dismembered and dumped the body.

Aguilar was arrested Wednesday and was being held Thursday at the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas, according to reserve records. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Khawam said he was told by the US Army Criminal Investigations Division that Robinson cleaned the area where Guillén was killed, placed his body in a container, and took her to his car. After driving to pick up Aguilar, Khawam said, the couple drove to a nearby river and attempted to burn Guillén's body, but then cut him with a machete. They then allegedly placed cement on the body and buried the remains.

Family members said they believed Robinson was sexually harassing Guillén and that they were calling for an investigation by Congress, Khawam said Wednesday.

Guillén's older sister Mayra Guillén told The Associated Press on Thursday that her sister had spoken to her mother about sexual harassment. Of her text conversations, Mayra Guillén said she believed her sister was scared during her time at Fort Hood.

Guillén was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood. She was scheduled to be promoted to specialist this month. The keys to the car, the key to the barracks room, the identification card and the wallet appeared in the room where he was working the day he disappeared.

