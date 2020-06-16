The remarkable idiocy of hosting a Trump rally in Tulsa

I will let others examine Trump's cruelty by fanning racial divide at such a historic flashpoint. Let others comment on your carefree disregard for public health experts as you ridicule mask wearers for being unmanly about PC for caring about keeping themselves and others safe from Covid-19.

Instead, I will focus on the remarkable idiocy of organizing a large indoor public gathering in Tulsa at this time.

Tulsa may not be the worst place in the US. USA To have a rally without a mask and without liability, although the newly identified Whirlpool plant outbreak there can put it to work.

In fact, cases are increasing dramatically in Tulsa County (from a 7-day moving average from 13.6 cases to 53.37 cases in the past two weeks), indicating substantial community transmission. The disease appears disproportionately concentrated among Hispanics who make up 13% of the population but 27% of Covid-19 cases.

In addition, Tulsa is close to the border of several states; The Trump rally is likely to be based on these areas as well. In Arkansas, four counties on the Oklahoma border – Benton, Washington (home of Fayetteville), Crawford and Sebastian (home of Fort Smith) – have seen a marked increase in case rates in the past two weeks.

This is probably due to the concentration of meat packing plants in the area. Nationwide, these areas have been connected to the Covid-19 transmission due to tight spaces on processing lines and other areas in occupied plants. Tyson Foods, the second largest meat packer company in the US It is based in Springdale, Arkansas, stretching between Benton and Washington counties. It is only 100 miles from Tulsa.

Tulsa is also a few hours from the southwest corner of Missouri. Jasper (Joplin home) counties, McDonald's and Newton have gone from almost no cases two weeks ago to more than five cases a day per county, in Jasper's case, almost 10 (again, an average of 7 consecutive days). This has prompted local authorities to reinstate some precautions.

The source of the increase is unknown, although adjacent Barry County has a chicken meat packing plant that has seen its first two cases. As we have repeatedly witnessed, today's two cases can foreshadow tomorrow's frantic headline.

So from a strict public health perspective, selecting Tulsa is a terrible decision. So why the choice? Yes, Tulsa is an extremely conservative city with wonderful cheeseburgers and a luxury golf course, as well as a city where it has found enthusiastic support in past protests, but this is true in many southern cities. Is the election really another manifestation of brutalist politics?

As an Oklahoman native, I have a theory: Oral Roberts. Oral Roberts and the misty world of healing faith. I know this topic quite well. When I was a child, on Sunday mornings, my brothers and I used to see Oral Roberts on television. Our Hebrew Sunday school started at 10 a.m., so we wasted our time in the first few hours watching faith healing programs until it was time to go listen to the rabbi.

Importantly, this was before Jimmy Swaggart and Jim Bakker and the other high production value preachers displaced the field. Oral Roberts' shows were grainy and uncertain with a nervous camera and fluctuating sound that made them strangely sincere.

Looking, my brothers and I feel confused and amazed, wondering if they were joking or if they were actors or if they were crazy or maybe they were being healed, I mean he seemed so convincing in his own way. Rows of people looking up, believing, anxious, and happy despite (or because of) the scene's basic lack of credibility. They screeched and applauded as Oral Roberts' touch and prayer healed person after person.

Which brings us to now and the Trump protests. For me, the most disturbing feature as he gloats and prepares his time on stage is the hypnotic connection between himself and his crowd. Because these are the same faces that I saw on my television on Sunday morning: those of people who witness an incredible miracle.

Therefore, Tulsa is the perfect place for the President to resume his campaign. Not only do you have a rampaging crowd and a chance to cruelly wink at the city's racist past, but because you're guaranteed something you can't find anywhere else: an arena full of people raised in the exhilarating madness of a giant store rebirth .