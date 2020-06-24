The reporter describes the assault of the Washington DC protesters "BHAZ": "I was singled out"

Daily Caller media reporter Shelby Talcott joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday to describe her heartbreaking experience reporting on the enclave of the short-lived Black House Autonomous Zone (BHAZ) in Washington DC the night before.

"For some reason, they stood out to me," Talcott told presenter Laura Ingraham. "In fact, I was with some of my coworkers who were around me making sure the situation didn't get worse, which it finally did."

Ingraham played a short video of Talcott being approached by protesters dressed in black, including one who demanded that he stop filming because he was pointing his camera at the faces of the people in violation.

Talcott explained that the protesters may have been especially angry that their attempt to tear down a statue in Andrew Jackson's Lafayette Square had been thwarted by D.C. police.

"(P) olice came and pushed them back," he said. "They were also trying to develop an autonomous zone that was not working very well, so tensions were high."

Protesters smashed St. John's Church with the letters "BHAZ" and attempted to use barricades and other fences to create a "free zone" in the style of Seattle's "CHOP" area.

"As the night progressed there, there was a group of protesters in shields in front of the line as seen in the video," Talcott told Ingraham. "I went to film that and they clearly didn't want to be filmed, whatever they were going to do."

"They decided it was an undercover police officer," he added. "Sometimes I even showed some of them my biography and my stories to show them clearly not. They were still running around with this narrative and they wanted me out of the area."

Despite the hostile reception, Talcott said some protesters seemed to believe his claim that she was a reporter.

Early Tuesday morning, Talcott wrote on Twitter that he had pushed into a line of royal police officers who briefly detained her for her own safety.

"I was handcuffed but not arrested, and I was released in a secure area," she wrote.

Ingraham praised Talcott for his "brave" decision to commit to the unpredictable situation.