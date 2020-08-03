The reporter of the stellar pandemic of the Atlantic: we are not ready for another & # 39; defining crisis of generation & # 39;

Two years later, when the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the United States, Yong continues to explore the consequences of that lack of preparedness. His recent work is a must-read for anyone trying to understand the crisis.

Since March, Yong has written 13 stories about the Atlantic pandemic. Several show their ability to stay one step ahead of the curve, while others aim to combat the spread of misinformation. In "Pandemic experts are not well," he wrote of public health experts who are at risk of exhaustion, something he is personally dealing with.

Yong's last piece, "How the Pandemic Defeated America," will be one of two stories featured on the cover of the September issue of The Atlantic. The other, "The Power of American Denial," was written by author and contributing writer Ibram X. Kendi. Yong spoke to CNN Business ahead of its publication on Monday about its reporting process.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Many journalists have praised The Atlantic for its pandemic coverage. What is the secret

Our editor-in-chief, Jeff [Goldberg], has long said something like, "People don't come to the Atlantic to read the news. They come to learn to think about the news." That idea has informed our coverage options a lot before the pandemic and now during it.

I think of information about the pandemic as rapids, torrential water that flows really fast. It is very easy to get carried away by it and feel that you are transported, feel that you are drowning. What I think good journalism can do is act like a rock amidst that rapid flow to give people stable ground where they can stand up and watch what happens without being swept up in it.

As he wrote accurately in 2018, the US was not ready for the pandemic. What else are we not ready for? Whats Next?

Absolutely no one wants to hear this, but I recently wrote an article on how we should really be prepared for what happens if we have another pandemic on top of this. That's a question I really asked myself in March that I dismissed for reasons, but surely that's ridiculous. We are experiencing this crisis that defines the generation, so there is a feeling that we have made the most of bad luck, that we only deserve one of these in life. But the odds of other emerging diseases occurring, the odds of hurricanes and other natural disasters, are no less because we are in the midst of the pandemic. In some cases, they are actually higher.

In some ways, the pandemic should be a wake-up call. We have built a world that is very vulnerable and lacks resilience and is unable to meet these great challenges. We cannot continue in the same way that we have been. This could be an opportunity to build a better world.

You said in this new story that you spoke to 100 experts. Did you know most of these people before March?

The vast majority of those sources I didn't know about before 2020. There are a few things there. First of all, this is not just a scientific story and we should not pretend that it is. There is a large sociological component, such as health inequalities, the ways in which poverty, racism and discrimination have collided, which means that certain communities, black and brown, indigenous, disabled, elderly and poor, have been seen disproportionately affected by this virus.

That's something I didn't talk about at all in the 2018 piece, and now it seems like an obvious gap in hindsight, and it's something I've specifically tried to address.

There are people you talk to weekly or daily?

I don't think there is anyone I have quoted in more than three stories. Most people have been quoted in a single story. Several people I have spoken to several times. I want to be very aware of people's time. Even in good times, it is sometimes really shocking to me how much time researchers and academics are willing to give journalists. I am exceptionally impressed by that generosity of time right now. People who work day after day, like me, to fight this, are still happy to talk on the phone for half an hour, an hour of their time and share their experience.

Are you reading a lot of academic research?

I am reading a reasonable amount of documents. Part of my training as a science journalist is understanding that published scientific literature should not be taken as a gospel. These documents, even those that have gone through a peer review, should not be taken for granted. The science journalists I respect the most are the ones who are good at this and understand that the job is not just to say what these documents show, but to really determine if they are true or not.

You can get much of that analysis on Twitter because there is a massive, very vocal and highly engaged community of researchers constantly talking about what's new and the results.

Are there other journalists that you think are covering the pandemic particularly well?

Lots of names come to mind. Helen Branswell at STAT is surely one of the most respected journalists on the subject of infectious diseases. She is simply extraordinary. Roxanne Khamsi has been doing a great job. It is definitely easier for someone like me with a comfortable staff job to make great sweep pieces. It is much, much more difficult for a freelancer to do that, but Roxanne is doing it.

In his last article, he explores the role of social media and disinformation in this crisis. What role do you think conservative media has played in all of this?

In a crisis like this, it is very important that people receive clear, consistent, and evidence-based messages. You could discuss successes and failures to do that across the board. But I think the fact that we have media channels with massive audiences that constantly say the wrong things is inevitably a big problem. Initially, it contributes to laxity. The fact that many of those outlets severely downplayed the threat of the pandemic, even at a time when it was clear this would be a disaster, helps fuel reluctance to action at a time when people really needed to act. . . Sow division. Sow mistrust in experience.

How has this coverage and this report affected you personally? The last time we talkedYou said you paused your license to return to coverage on The Atlantic.

This morning I realized that this would have been the last week of my book. Actually, I just got back from a much-needed week off where I went completely offline. So I am in a much better position. I want to make it clear here that I have it much better than many people. There is so much to be thankful for, and I am aware of many privileges that I am still enjoying during all of this.

The specific way it has been difficult is that you cannot report this without being fully immersed in it. To go back to the rapids analogy, I'm trying to build a rock so that everyone else stands up while I'm swept away all the time too.

It is very difficult to write pieces that try to go a couple of months ahead and try to show people what could happen in the future and see how it develops over and over again. I have never worked so hard to be right while desperately hoping to be wrong.

Any ideas on when you will rebook a permit?

I had a discussion with my editors about the possibility of going back towards the end of the year. When we start to get closer to or in the midst of elections, when the main story at the time revolves around something other than the pandemic, perhaps it is a time when I can sneak quietly away for a moment. I think it all depends on what the next few months bring.