The representative Ilhan Omar announces the death of the father from complications of COVID-19

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced Monday the death of his 67-year-old father due to complications from COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed. There are no words to describe what he meant to me and to everyone who knew and loved him, ”he posted on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported that when Omar and his family came to the United States, they lived for about a year in the suburbs of Washington, DC. She recalled being bullied in high school there. He recalled that his father told him: "They are doing this to you because they feel threatened in some way by your existence."

The family eventually moved to the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The coronavirus has claimed 116, 125 lives in the United States. USA Until Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. The virus is considered especially dangerous for the elderly community and people with compromised immune systems.

On June 14, Omar turned to Twitter to warn of the virus risk.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The pandemic is not over," he wrote. Stay vigilant. When protesting or volunteering, keep a distance of at least six feet from others when possible, wear a mask, wash or disinfect your hands, and consider getting tested for # COVID19. And don't go if you have symptoms!