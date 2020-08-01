The representative of Arizona Raúl Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona representative Raúl Grijalva became the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 72-year-old congressman is asymptotic and was informed of his diagnosis by the treating physician at the Capitol. "I currently have no symptoms, I feel good and I hope to make a quick and quick recovery," he told Reuters, adding that he was now in quarantine.

Earlier this week, Texas Republican Louis Gohmert also tested positive for the virus. Gohmert, who has set out not to wear a mask and flaunt COVID-19's security measures, sat down with Grijalva during a hearing in Congress earlier this week.

"While I can't blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who don't take this crisis seriously," Grijalva said, in what was surely a veiled coup like his Republican colleague. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to make a selfish political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."

In response, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy used the news to hit President Nancy Pelosi.

"The tenth member of Congress tested positive, this time a Democrat. The coronavirus doesn't care about politics. Madam President, where is your test plan? he said.