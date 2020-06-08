The Republican candidate for Georgia says that Facebook & # 39; defends terrorists & # 39; by censoring his warning to Antifa

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congressional candidate who accuses Facebook of "censorship" after the social media giant removed her campaign video, told "Fox & Friends First" on Monday that the platform "is defending the terrorists. "

Greene's announcement, posted on Facebook Tuesday, shows the congressional candidate holding an AR-15 rifle and warning Antifa to "stay away from northwest Georgia." By Thursday, Facebook told its campaign that the video was dropping because it violated the company's policies against promoting the use of firearms.

"We have seen time and time again that conservative Americans put their thoughts, their feelings and their expressions and their beliefs on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, but our posts are removed and censored," said Greene, a businesswoman. running in Georgia's 14th district, he said.

"So when we saw Antifa terrorize the United States, we saw riots, burned businesses, burned churches, looted, ordinary Americans, innocent Americans attacked by these criminals and these thugs on the streets night after night after night, we started hearing rumors that Antifa was leaving. come to our community and we have the right to defend ourselves. "

Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters have demonstrated against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the unarmed man's neck for more than eight minutes. But an organized marginal element has tried to hijack the protests, destroy property and unleash violence, government officials say.

In the announcement, Greene confronts Antifa, the anti-fascist protest movement that, according to the Trump administration, is an internal terrorist group responsible for the violent uprisings against the police in recent days.

"I am a legal gun owner, I have a Georgia gun license, I am a business owner, I am also a wife and mother and I have every right to stay there and say, 'Don't come burn our churches, loot our businesses and destroy our homes, "Greene said Monday.

"We have the right to defend ourselves and we have freedom of expression to say so."

In a statement sent to Fox News, Facebook upheld its decision to remove the video from the campaign.

"We removed this ad, which advocates the use of deadly weapons against a clearly defined group of people, for violating our policies against incitement to violence," Facebook said.

Greene noted that Facebook is "saying that I am inciting violence against them [Antifa], but that this group of people are terrorists."

"They are communist basement dwellers who went out and poured gasoline on the fire and basically hijacked protests and turned it into chaos and lawlessness on the streets of the United States and Facebook defends them," he continued.

"They do not allow us every day that the Americans defend ourselves, they choose the side of the anarchists and terrorists."

The campaign video is still being posted on Twitter, and Greene has purchased airtime to post the ad on broadcast and cable television ahead of Tuesday's primaries.

Greene faces a busy primary race against John Cowan, a neurosurgeon; Clayton Fuller, a former prosecutor; John Barge, former superintendent of state schools; and Ben Bullock, an Air Force veteran. Also running in the Republican primaries is Kevin Cooke, a state representative; Bill Hembree, former member of the Georgia legislature; Andy Gunther and Matt Laughridge.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.