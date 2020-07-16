The Republican member of the New York Council accuses De Blasio of "giving in to the progressive mafia of awakening"

Joe Borelli, one of three New York City's 51-member Republican City Council members, told "The Daily Briefing" on Thursday that Mayor Bill de Blasio "is, at the moment, giving in to this kind of progressive mob. who woke up … "

In addition to growing anti-police sentiment and an alarming increase in city-wide gun violence, Borelli cited "a camp outside City Hall that blocks streets, blocks subway entrances, harasses people passing by," but De Blasio he is "just letting this go".

"Since the protests really took off, any rational thinking completely collapsed, and he gave in to every demand," Borelli continued.

Borelli, who represents part of Staten Island, joined host Dana Perino after New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea criticized city lawmakers in an appearance on CNN, alleging that six reform bills Police officers signed by De Blasio on Wednesday are "handcuffing the police."

Shea said Thursday it would negatively affect public safety, as the city has already seen a huge increase in shootings in recent weeks. New York police reform projects include a ban on bottlenecks, The New York Post reported.

SHOOTING OUT OF NYC MADISON SQUARE PARK LEAVES 19-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DEAD, WOUNDED MAN: REPORT

"The tools used by the New York police have been reduced," Shea said of the bills, which prohibit strangulation.

"What has been taken from the police has gone too far," added the commissioner.

Borelli agreed and said to Perino: "What has to change above all is this quoting throttling prohibition, which restricts the compression of the diaphragm of a perpetrator.

"This imposes a misdemeanor charge on a police officer for simply doing what they have to do to handcuff someone," he continued. “I challenge Mayor de Blasio or anyone on the city council to handcuff me without violating this same law. It is impossible and changes the balance of criminality [against] a police officer who is fighting for his life. "

A De Blasio spokesman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. The New York Post reported Wednesday that De Blasio acknowledged concerns that new laws will make it harder for officers to do their jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to New York Police statistics, shooting incidents increased by 600 percent year-over-year, while the number of shooting victims increased by 483 percent.

Fox News' Courtney Crawford contributed to this report.