The Republican Party after Trump: a recipe for survival

Instead, Americans receive endless ravings from a separate president during this time of crisis. President Donald Trump is obsessed with perceived personal offenses, petty grievances, slights, betrayals, and issues that are not relevant to problems that cry out for serious responses and action.

Worse yet, Trump has undermined his own administration's attempts to guide us through the pandemic with absurd and science-denying comments about the potential benefits of injecting disinfectant and the dangers of excessive Covid-19 testing. In addition, he plunged the country into a completely counterproductive debate by politicizing the use of masks.

This president has the attention span of a mosquito. Trump combines that with alarming ignorance of American history and complete disinterest in public policy matters. He has focused on defending the military bases named for Confederate traitors and fighting the publication of revealing books by his former national security adviser, John Bolton, and his niece, Mary Trump.

Bolton's book is shocking and surprising as it exposes Trump's misdeeds, incapacity, and incompetence in the performance of his presidential duties. Mary Trump, whose book has yet to be released, tells readers everything they need to know in the title: "Too much, and never enough, how my family created the most dangerous man in the world."

Trump demands loyalty but does not inspire anyone outside of his immediate family.

According to a recent poll from Monmouth University, the president's approval rating has dropped to 41%, and he is voting behind Joe Biden for 12 points. With numbers like these, the Republican Party must prepare for what could easily be a devastating election night on November 2.

This would likely bring down the Senate, just as much as Trump cost the House of Representatives in 2018. The endless disruptive chaos and daily follies of the White House reflected in these sad numbers have finally caught up with the president.

The Republican Party must return to the policies of inclusion and addition, not exclusion and subtraction. The demographic death march in which Trump led the Republican Party will result in an electoral train crash unless the party changes course. Rather than denying the demographic reality, try to embrace it by reaching out and extending the appeal to constituencies beyond a shrinking base.

When speaking to people of color, religious minorities and the LGBTQ community will demand a policy platform that is socially tolerant and sensible, that participates constructively on the international stage and that supports reasonably regulated free markets.

Trump and "Trumpism" make it virtually impossible to achieve these goals with constant politics and rhetoric rumbling from xenophobia, nativism, isolationism, protectionism, and sometimes nihilism. The glorification of Trumpism and the celebration of ignorance, demagoguery and rampant cruelty is not a way to build a party platform and rule majorities at the national level.

Social tolerance means accepting a diversity of views on issues such as reproductive rights, support for LGBTQ issues, immigration reform, and universal background checks.

As one of the last two House Pro-Election Republicans in 2018 (there are currently none), I understand the political consequences of not strictly adhering to Republican Orthodoxy on issues beyond reproductive rights and Planned Parenthood.

I deviated from the Republican Party doctrine on embryonic stem cell research; the scandalous federal intervention in the Terri Schiavo case in 2005; repeal of Do not ask, do not say; marriage equality, non-discrimination and protection against hate crimes for the LGBTQ community; legalizing the Dreamer or DACA population; and expressing opposition to unsustainable positions on Obamacare's disbursement and repeal.

For these and other matters of doctrinal apostasy, the self-appointed police chiefs of Republican / Conservative purity, who prefer excommunication to conversion, routinely called me RINO (Republican in name only), squish, and capitulator. I argued they were widely supported by the American people.

These self-righteous and self-righteous frauds have been revealed to be false in the Trump era and have abandoned any claim to fidelity to principle or good character. Ratings, clicks, cash, and access trump everything else.

On the international stage, the Republican Party must re-engage with traditional democratic allies, isolate hostile foreign actors, and halt the assault on order based on rules and multilateral institutions led by the United States, however flawed, that have advanced in largely the national interest over the past 75 years

Never in my life could I have imagined an American President so easily and ignominiously manipulated by a Russian autocrat to advance Russian national interests. Trump insults faithful democratic allies, weakens the intelligence community, attacks NATO and condemns the European Union.

More surprising is Trump's lack of passive response to Russian reward payments made to Taliban insurgents who killed US troops in Afghanistan, about which Trump said he was not even informed because intelligence was inconclusive. If this fails to offend Republican sensibilities, nothing will.

Away from trade and climate change agreements will not solve the problems. The destruction of multilateral organizations and alliances does not protect American interests, since the world is not ordered by itself without American leadership and participation.

America First, a term loaded with historical baggage, increasingly feels like America Alone. At a time when there is a bipartisan and international consensus on Chinese trade and human rights abuses, Trump is simply unable to organize friends, partners, and allies to address this common threat.

By isolating the United States and failing to uphold democratic values, containing China becomes an even more daunting and delicate task. The Republican Party must help the United States regain the mantle of global leadership. The alternative will be a destabilizing political vacuum at the global level full of nations and actors that do not share our values ​​or interests. Whatever its flaws, Pax Americana outperforms all other alternatives.

With a Democratic Party increasingly displaced to the left under pressure from extreme elements, the Republican Party has the opportunity to speak to the country's political center. However, that requires serious and constructive engagement on issues like climate change, immigration, gun safety and other issues that are not traditionally found in the Republican wheelhouse or comfort zone.

As the far left wing of the Democratic Party continues down a terrifying path openly hostile to industrial and agricultural America with policies like the New Green Deal or the abolition of ICE, the time to commit and offer real policy alternatives is here and now. .

Sadly, Trumpism is simply incapable and incapable of responding with the kind of leadership that this moment demands. Republicans meet with Abraham Lincoln's party leader defending Confederate statuary and waging a war on masks during a pandemic. I am deeply saddened that an electoral disaster may be the impetus to force a desperately needed course correction.

After Mitt Romney's failed presidential run in 2012, the Republican National Committee wisely performed a very useful autopsy that identified ways to broaden the base of the Republican Party and attract new voters. The Republican Party dismissed those findings.

Instead, a program and platform tailored to the whims of a desperately uninformed and incapable person took its place. If there is a 2020 Democratic election route, there will be no need for another Republican autopsy. Everyone already knows what, and who, killed the patient.