The Republican Party is using the courts to disembowel voting rights (opinion)

But there is something else that should raise a high level of concern: the Republicans' effort to use the Supreme Court to suppress voting nationwide in an attempt to cling to the White House and Senate.

Let's start with Florida. Recent polls have made it clear that Florida is at stake this November, thanks, in part, to Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and increased support for Biden among older adults.

But, last week, the Supreme Court issued an order that is likely to help Florida Republicans continue to suppress the voting power of certain citizens. Under the Court's decision, Florida can prevent former criminals from voting on whether they have outstanding fines or are unable to pay all of the costs associated with their convictions.

It shouldn't have been like this.

In 2018, Florida voters passed an amendment that restores voting rights to the majority of former criminals who have completed their sentences, including probation and parole. Since then, Florida Republicans have tried to sidestep the amendment, passing a law that clarifies the "terms of sentence" that previously incarcerated people must complete: full payment of fines, fees, and restitution, which adds to a Today's poll tax is allowed to vote.

A federal District Court judge had tried to stop the rule, saying the state "cannot condition voting on payments of amounts that a person cannot pay." But within just a few months of the election, Republicans in the state were affected by the conservative Supreme Court, allowing Florida state law to take effect.

As Judge Sonia Sotomayor noted in her dissent, the order will prevent thousands of Floridians from participating in democracy "simply because they are poor."

Unfortunately, this is not the first decision on voting rights that the Supreme Court has issued this year. As the pandemic turns around the country, the Court has repeatedly aligned itself with state Republicans who are trying to make it harder for people to vote safely.

In Wisconsin, a state that could secure a victory for Trump or presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Republican judges voted as a block not to extend ballot deadlines in absentia after special ballot requests exploded.

The vote forced thousands of Wisconsin residents to choose between going out in person in the middle of a pandemic and losing their right to vote in the primaries. The four judges appointed by Democrats all dissented. Judge Ginsburg wrote at the time that the decision "stuns the mind."

In Alabama, a state that could play a role in determining Senate control as Democrat Doug Jones fights for his political life, the five Republican judges annulled their Democrat-appointed colleagues, again, to make it harder for people to vote on absence in the middle of the pandemic.

And, in Texas, a state where Biden is within Trump's margin of error in multiple polls, the Court denied a request by Democrats to try to expand postal voting to help people vote safely.

Despite the warm feelings that many Democrats have felt towards Chief Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court in recent weeks, in light of decisions about abortion, LGBTQ labor rights and immigration, one of the Areas where the five Republican court judges have been remarkably consistent and cruel is in decisions that suppress voter rights. And these are just the latest round of Roberts Court undemocratic decisions.

In Shelby County v. Holder, in 2013, the court gutted the federal government's ability to enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965, setting the table for states, particularly in the South, to suppress votes by instituting voter identification laws and closing places voting.

We have already seen the impact of this decision. In recent years, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, county election officials have closed 214 polling places in Georgia, closing almost 8% of the state's polling places, many in predominantly African-American neighborhoods. And Georgia is just one example.

In 2019, the five Republican judges decided to prevent the courts from doing anything to prevent partisan gerrymandering, giving Republicans, and even Democrats, if they so choose, the green light to draw the lines in a way that subverts any meaningful sense. of democracy.

Right now, the country is leaning toward an election that presents unprecedented challenges: a deadly global pandemic that makes it risky for many people to stand in long lines, potential foreign interference, and a president intended to undermine the legitimacy of valid options. how to vote by mail. If history is a guide, Republicans will take advantage of any of those circumstances to hold on to power.

Meanwhile, Trump and McConnell have spent the past four years making a down payment on a long-term voter suppression strategy by filling our courts with right-wing ideologues who can be counted on to defend attempts to stop people from voting. in a safe way. Therefore, whatever voter suppression strategies Republicans manage to come up with, they will come up before the judges are ready to give them the green light.

I hear many Democrats concerned about what Trump will do to hold on to power. I get it. In 2016, our main concern was that she would not accept the result of an election that we expected Hillary Clinton to win. And we should expect Trump to continue laying the groundwork to question the outcome of the election, as he did last weekend during an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, in which he said: "I think voting by mail is going to work. the chose."

But the court's tactics will not be open. Roberts won't be tweeting wild mail vote conspiracy theories, but that doesn't mean that his views on the correct way to sustain our democracy are less dangerous. Vigilance, education and advocacy will be required to ensure that everyone knows their rights until November.

As Election Day approaches, Americans must keep an eye on what's going on in Court and vote to make sure Trump doesn't have a second four years to add more judges to him.