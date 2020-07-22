The Republican Party remains stuck on the stimulus plan

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: Republican Party still stuck on stimulus plan – Trump leans on false claim in ominous new ad – Biden tries to catch up on television spending – Republican Party is being scourged for fundraising – And now he's "registered" in jail

GOP STILL HITS ON THE STIMULUS PLAN

Bloomberg: "Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are struggling to reach consensus on the contours of another stimulus plan, jeopardizing the White House goal of enacting a package by the end of next week. treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and White Chief of Staff Mark Meadows They return to the Capitol on Wednesday after an initial round of talks with Senate Republicans ended without a clear outline or any lessening of Republican resistance to the President. Donald TrumpDesire for a payroll tax exemption. Mnuchin and Meadows also met with the Speaker of the House on Tuesday. Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck schumer. But the two Democrats said there can be no real virus relief legislation negotiations that can be passed in the House and Senate until Republicans can agree on their own plan. Meadows acknowledged that you had to go a little bit before trying to close the gap between the roughly $ 1 trillion plan that Republicans are trying to come up with and the $ 3.5 trillion that Democrats have on the table. "

The Republican Senate Party considers extending the increase in unemployment as the deadline approaches – WSJ: Senate Republicans are discussing extending a $ 600 weekly supplement to short-term unemployment benefits to give lawmakers more time to negotiate a long-term solution, according to lawmakers. The Republican discussions come as the federal unemployment benefit expires on July 31, leaving lawmakers only a few days to try to come up with a permanent or provisional solution. Republicans said details of any possible extensions were unclear. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) said Congress should try to approve a complete package before the deadline instead of taking provisional measures. ‘I know there are discussions about it, but I don't know what the decision is. I think we should force ourselves to finish our work by the end of next week and do the whole package, "said Portman."

Pelosi scoffs, calls it "the Trump virus" – RCP: "In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the nation suffers from the 'Trump virus' or the results of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus.' I think with the comments from today's president, he acknowledged the mistakes he has made in adopting the use of masks and the recognition that this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has worsened before it gets better due to his inaction. And, in fact, clearly , it's the Trump virus, "Pelosi said on CNN. "… if he had said months ago, let's wear masks and don't, let's get away socially instead of demonstrations and whatever, then more people would have followed suit," said the speaker. ‘He is the President of the United States. I think much of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus "…"

THE REGULATION: WHO PUT THE TURTLE NEAR?

"It is a matter of amazement and regret that those who raise so many objections against the new Constitution never remember the shortcomings of what must be changed for it." – James Madison, Federalist No. 38

WAITING TIME: WE BRING "LOVED OCTOGENARIES" FOR $ 100

Fox News: "Alex Trebek, the iconic host of "Jeopardy!" turns 80 on Wednesday. The Canadian native has been hosting the question and answer game show for more than three decades, since 1984. … Trebek has won the hearts of Americans through his humor, wit, and occasional sass. To see some of those moments and celebrate her 80th birthday, here are five of the best "Danger!" Moments. From Trebek. In 2005, during the "Ultimate Tournament of Champions," Trebek took the stage in knee-high socks, a long button-down shirt and jacket, but no pants. … In 2010, Trebek sang the answers to one category: self-tuning. … According to a 2017 report by Vulture, Trebek has also rapped through various categories of "Danger!", Including "Let & # 39; s Rap, Kids!" And "MC Trebek". Trebek proved himself a joker in 1997 when he and Pat sajak game programs exchanged, according to radio station KLUV. … In 2016, Trebek also quickly mocked a contestant's musical preference during the show's brief interview. Trebek asked the contestant: Susan Cole, about his favorite type of music: nerdcore. "

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 40.6 percent

Biden: 51.8 percent

Lead size: Biden by 11.2 points

Change for a week: Biden ↑ 0.4 points, Trump ↑ 0.4 points

(The average includes: Fox News: Trump 41% – Biden 49%; ABC / WaPo: Trump 44% – Biden 54; Quinnipiac University: Trump 37% – Biden 52%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 40% – Biden 51%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 53%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Read R / Probable R: (180 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.8 percent

Average disapproval: 56.4 percent

Net score: -15.6 points

Change for a week: ↑ 1.2. points

(The average includes: Fox News: 45% approve – 54% disapprove; ABC News / WaPo: 40% approve – 58% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 36% approve – 60% disapprove; NBC News / WSJ: 42% Approve – 56% Disapprove; University of Monmouth: 41% approve – 54% disapprove.)

TRUMP IS INCLUDED IN A FALSE CLAIM IN A NEW OMINO AD

NYT: “The ad simulates a burglary at an older woman's home and ends with her attack while waiting for a 911 call to wait, while dark and dark intruders blink in the background. So far, the campaign has spent nearly $ 20 million over the past 20 days on that ad and two other similar ones, more than Biden has spent on his total television budget in the same time period, and a relatively large sum for this stage. of the race … While Mr. Biden has followed a careful line and explicitly said that he does not support the underfunding police departments, the Trump campaign has continued to claim otherwise. "

Trump to send forces to Chicago, Albuquerque – Bloomberg: "President Donald Trump He is expected to announce Wednesday that he will expand a federal law enforcement operation to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, establishing a possible showdown with state and local leaders. Trump is expected to announce the move at a White House event on Wednesday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trump has threatened to send agents to major US cities led by Democrats who are dealing with violent crime and vandalism of federal buildings, in an appeal to his conservative base before the 2020 election. The push has sparked controversy. nationwide on the use of federal forces in cities, often on the objection of local leaders. "

BIDEN tries to catch up on television spending

Reuters: "Joe BidenTuesday's presidential campaign announced $ 15 million in new advertising spending as the former vice president seeks to capitalize on his voting advantage over Republican President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The ad purchase marks a sharp spike in spending for Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, who launched his first major ad blitz in the second half of June, but has seen a dramatic increase in fundraising in recent months. The Biden campaign said it would spend the same amount in the next week as in the past five weeks on television, radio, digital and print ads, including in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump says. in 2016 but that Biden hopes to capture in November. "

Others defer Biden on the platform – Bloomberg: "The Democrats' official platform will likely require universal health care, large investments in clean energy and a reform of the criminal justice system, but will depart from many of the main policy proposals put forward by the progressive wing of the party, according to a draft document. The 80-page draft, obtained by Bloomberg News on Tuesday night, largely responds to Joe Biden's political positions and reflects many of the recommendations proposed by the joint forces formed by Biden's allies and the senator. Bernie Sanders. After Sanders dropped out of the race, he and Biden formed political groups in six areas to bridge the political gap between Vermont's most progressive senator and the more moderate former vice president. However, the work teams and the platform project do not demand some of the policies most sought by progressives, such as the green New Deal or Medicare for all. "

House GOP that is talked about in fundraising

WashEx: "The Democratic Congress Campaign Committee has amassed a $ 94 million war chest and led the Republican National Committee in Congress with a whopping $ 33 million in cash as of June 30, positioning the Democrats to resist a vigorous challenge of the Republican Party's downfall in the battle for control of the house. The DCCC raised $ 17 million in June, limiting a second-quarter fundraising period in which the arm of the House Democratic campaign raised $ 39.3 million and increased an existing cash lead over the NRCC. The arm of the House Republican campaign raised a healthy $ 13.6 million in June. But the overall NRCC fundraiser for April, May, and June, $ 35.5 million, did not reach the total for the DCCC. "House Democrats are offended, and our grassroots fundraising puts Republicans even further behind," said DCCC spokesman. Robyn Patterson said in a statement. "

Kraushaar: Not so sweet on the fruit plain – National Journal: “The Kansas Senate race is a microcosm of the political problems facing Republicans these days. It features an ideologically extreme Trumpian candidate; an institutionally incapable party to attend to its best interests; and a Democratic rival who tries to exploit the total collapse of the Republican Party in the suburbs while trying to become the first elected Democratic senator from the Sunflower State in almost 90 years. The primary, scheduled for August 4, is the latest high-risk test of whether Republican voters will attend to the worst excesses of their base or nominate a dominant candidate capable of winning a solidly Republican state. Most notable of the contest is that the so-called establishment of the Republican Party, after raising warnings about the former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, has been unable to unite behind an eligible alternative. "

Ocasio-Cortez takes the effort out of Yoho's apology – AP: "A Republican congressman offered an apology on Wednesday for the" abrupt manner "he used in a verbal confrontation with the representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but she refused to target him with a sexist insult. Ocasio-Cortez rejected her colleague's words, saying they were not "an apology" and that what she heard was a vulgar insult. Rep. Ted YohoFlorida made her remarks on the floor of the House a day after the new New York lawmaker said he had been annoyed by her infuriated on Capitol Hill over her unemployment relationship and some recent crimes. … In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez rejected Yoho's comments, saying he had not mentioned his name or specified why he was apologizing. "The Republican responds by calling a colleague" disgusting "and" b * tch "w /" I can't apologize for my passion "and blame others," he wrote. ‘I will not teach my nieces and young people to see that this is an apology and what they must learn to accept. Yoho rejects responsibility. "

What did the Americans say about the 1919 pandemic? – Miami Herald

Esper worries about the military appearance of Trump's riot squads – Stars and stripes

Pergram: Voters will probably remember which group they think handled health and science better – Fox News

Senate ready to clear October 1 budget deadline – Role call

Cold war between the United States and China heats up – WSJ

Gaetz faces questions about the use of funds – Political

AUDIBLE: SOMETIMES EVEN MORE THAN OCCASIONALLY

"… as soon as that mindset takes over, what you get is a lot of people who are afraid to say something that everyone else is no longer saying and that is dangerous to our business. You have to be able to occasionally make mistakes – Matt Taibbi, a journalist famous for his attacks on elites with Rolling Stone money, explaining a Politician why he is part of the growing reaction against "cancel culture" in the US newsrooms.

AND NOW HE IS "REGISTERED" IN JAIL

AP: "A Long Island criminal defendant tried to fake his death to avoid a jail sentence, but the false death certificate his attorney submitted had a dazzling misspelling that made it obvious to fraud," the officials said. prosecutors on Tuesday. Robert Berger, 25, of Huntington, New York, now faces up to four years in prison if convicted on the alleged plan. … Slated to be sentenced to one year in prison last October on theft-related charges, Berger fled the state, taking steps to convince his then attorney, prosecutors, and the judge that he had committed suicide, including the alleged Using her fiancé to pass a false death certificate, prosecutors said. At first glance, Berger's alleged death certificate looked like an official document issued by the New Jersey Department of Health, Vital Statistics and Registry, but there was a big problem: the registry was spelled "Regsitry," prosecutors said. There were also inconsistencies in font type and size that raised suspicions, they said.

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES …

“It is time for the world to recognize that we are not God. America today is the closest the world has ever seen to God. But unfortunately the gap is still large. We are not entirely omnipotent and we cannot be omnipresent. "- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) wquoting from Time magazine on August 24, 2003.

Chris Stirewalt is the Fox News policy editor. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Do you want the FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.