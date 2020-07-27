** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: The Republican Party wants to cut the $ 600 crown unemployment bonus – Trump is reeling in North Carolina as sour polls – Biden veep boss reportedly tries to tank Harris – Don't be cruel

GOP WANTS TO MATCH $ 600 CORONA UNEMPLOYMENT BONUS

Bloomberg: "Senate Republicans propose to cut supplemental unemployment benefits to $ 200 per week from $ 600 until states can create a system that provides 70% of a former laid-off worker's salary to a state-established limit, according to two people familiar with the plan. The plan, which was agreed by the Trump administration, requires a two-month transition and then allows states to request an exemption of up to an additional two months if they cannot implement the new calculation, according to people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been released. Leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans will launch a series of bills representing the $ 1 trillion Republican plan for a new viral stimulus package after the Senate meets (today) at 4:30 p.m. in Washington, despite persistent divisions among his fellow Republicans. That will mark the starting point for negotiations with Democrats, who previously proposed a $ 3.5 billion package. "

Pelosi teases – AP: "Speaker of the House" Nancy Pelosi Sunday stormed the Republican mess over a new pandemic aid package, as the White House suggested a closer effort might be necessary, at least for now. … Both Mnuchin and Meadows said earlier Sunday that stricter legislation may need to be enacted first to ensure that improved unemployment benefits are not exhausted for millions of Americans. … Pelosi criticized the robbery on the Republican side. House Democrats approved a $ 3 trillion aid package a couple of months ago, aiming to push the negotiations forward. Republicans abruptly halted implementation of their bill last week amid differences between senators and the White House. "They are in disarray and that delay is causing suffering for families in the United States," Pelosi said. She declined to say if she could accept 70% of wages instead of the $ 600 weekly benefit already due. "Why don't we keep it simple?" He asked, referring to a fixed dollar amount. "

Grumble, growl, growl – Axios: "Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has reached a fever pitch, and many lawmakers, including majority leader Mitch McConnell, admitted they could break the August recess without a stimulus bill. The Senate left over the weekend on Thursday night without even circulating a bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations, and many blame the White House. Multiple GOP Hill attendees involved in stimulus negotiations tell me they feel Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chief of Staff of the White House Mark Meadows have undermined the legislative process. "They came to the end with a ton of unrealistic requests, like zeroing funds for testing and forcing the FBI to build on the package," said an aide to Congress. (The president initially wanted a line in the bill to build a new FBI headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C.) "

"If there are political axioms, the ownership of the judiciary of a government that coexists with its legislature can be classified among the number." – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 80

NYT: "Regis Philbin, the presenter of talk shows and games that delighted the United States with morning coffee with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa For decades, and who made television history in 1999 by presenting the fugitive hit "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," he died Friday night. He was 88 years old … In a world of annoyances, Mr. Philbin was the outraged Everyman, besieged from all sides: by the damn computers, the horrible traffic, the inconsiderate people who were always late. There was no soap in the men's room. Taking a taxi was hopeless. Losing a wallet in a rental car? Fuhgeddaboudit! Even his own family rejected him for buying a chainsaw! … From the faceless days as a studio set designer when television was barely a decade old, to years of struggle as a news writer, television actor, and sidekick for Joey BishopMr. Philbin, with patience, determination, and spontaneous and popular wit, rose to prominence relatively late in life on talk shows and games. "

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 40.6 percent

Biden: 51.8 percent

Lead size: Biden by 11.2 points

Change for a week: Biden ↓ 0.4 points, Trump does not change points

(The average includes: Fox News: Trump 41% – Biden 49%; ABC / WaPo: Trump 44% – Biden 54; Quinnipiac University: Trump 37% – Biden 52%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 40% – Biden 51%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 53%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Read R / Probable R: (180 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.8 percent

Average disapproval: 56.4 percent

Net score: -15.6 points

Change for a week: ↑ 0.2 points

(The average includes: Fox News: 45% approve – 54% disapprove; ABC News / WaPo: 40% approve – 58% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 36% approve – 60% disapprove; NBC News / WSJ: 42% Approve – 56% Disapprove; University of Monmouth: 41% approve – 54% disapprove.)

TRUMP COMES IN NORTH CAROLINA AS SURVEYS

WXII: "President Donald Trump He comes to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a coronavirus vaccine. Monday afternoon's trip to Morrisville is Trump's first public event in the state since the eve of the March 3 presidential primaries. The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center you will visit is manufacturing key components of a vaccine candidate developed by another company. It is all part of the federal government's efforts to prepare a vaccine next year. Trump won North Carolina's 15 electoral votes in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points. The state is also considered a presidential battleground this fall. A reduced version of the Republican National Convention is still slated for Charlotte next month. Trump withdrew his acceptance speech from there after a conflict with the Democratic governor. Roy Cooper on security conventions. The convention festivities were headed to Jacksonville, Florida, but Trump took that place offline last week. ”

Trump, Tillis both holding the chin … Politician: "Former Vice President Joe Biden He has a 7 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump in the state of North Carolina, according to a new poll, with the state's Democratic candidates for governor and senate also leading his Republican rivals. A NBC News / Marist poll released Monday reports that the majority of North Carolina registered voters surveyed, 51 percent, support Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, while 44 percent prefer Trump. … Democratic candidate for the Senate Cal Cunningham, who defies the republican headline Thom TillisIt achieved 50 percent support among registered voter respondents compared to 41 percent for Tillis in the NBC News / Marist poll. Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is seeking a second term, beat the Lieutenant Governor. Forest dan, the Republican candidate for governor, 58-38 ".

Next stop: Texas – AP: "President Donald Trump will shift his focus to the US energy domain during a stop in Texas later this week that will include his first visit to an oil rig. … Trump will also tour an oil rig in Midland, the city where the former president George W. Bush he was raised and where he met his wife, Laura, who was born there. While in Texas, Trump will raise money for the Republican Party and his reelection campaign at a fundraising luncheon with supporters in nearby Odessa. "

Florida and Michigan seem like problems to Trump: CNN: "With 100 days to go before Election Day, voters in three critical battlefield states stand in the way of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to new CNN surveys of Arizona, Florida and Michigan conducted by SSRS. In Florida (51% Biden to 46% for President Donald Trump) and Arizona (49% Biden to 45% Trump), registered voters break in Biden's favor by single-digit margins, while in Michigan, the advantage of Biden is 52% to 40%, matching the national average for the presidential race according to the latest CNN poll polls. Trump led all three states in 2016, with his most limited victory in any state from Michigan, which he garnered with only 10,704 votes. The poll results are among registered voters, but when looking only at those who say they are most likely to vote in this fall's election, support for the two candidates remains the same. "

Extreme headaches as Team Trump works on justice list – Politician: "To give disgruntled conservatives a pinch of hope after crushing the Supreme Court's losses on abortion and LGBTQ protections this summer, President Donald Trump made a promise: He would reveal a new list of trusted conservative jurists before that the season of presidential debate was launched. "I will only choose from this list," he promised in a tweet last month, describing it as "more important than ever" amid threats he and his supporters perceive against religious freedom, the possession of weapons and restrictions on abortion. The president's tweet surprised top White House aides and conservative legal figures. But they quickly mobilized to review the 25 existing names and decide who should remain in contention, who should be removed, and who could qualify as an acceptable addition. A month after the process, answering those questions has twisted some members of the Trump team as the elections quickly approach. "

Six reasons why Trump can still win: The Atlantic: "In the face of the combined calamities of a pandemic and an economic collapse, Trump has not collapsed. His base never really grows, but neither does it wrinkle, keeping him competitive." If Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not Losing followers could also resurrect the dead on Fifth Avenue and not gain followers. " Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette Law School survey (said). The pointless fights and tweets of anger, conspiracy and obsessions all seem inconsistent, and none of that seems to surprise the electorate anymore. He could win. He could win. Here are six reasons why. "

BIDEN VEEP CHIEF REPORTINGLY TRYING HARRIS TANK

Politician: "When the former senator Chris Dodd, a member of Joe Biden's vice presidential search committee, recently asked Kamala Harris about his ambush on Biden in the first Democratic debate, Dodd was surprised by his response. "She laughed and said, 'That's politics.' She had no regrets," Dodd told a former donor and supporter of Biden, who relayed the exchange to POLITICO on condition of anonymity. "Dodd felt it was a trick, that it was cheap," said the said the donor. The person added that Dodd's concerns about Harris were so deep that it helped elevate the California representative. Karen bass during the background investigation process, urging Biden to choose her because "she is a loyal number 2. And that's what Biden really wants." Through an assistant, Dodd declined to comment. Harris' advisers also declined to comment. … Others promoted the Illinois senator. Tammy Duckworth, who won a Purple Heart in combat, and a former national security adviser Susan Rice, whom they came to know through their connections with Stanford University in the Bay Area. "

Biden's coalition builds on Trump's anxiety: AP: "Approximately three months before Election Day, a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center reveals that Biden's supporters are less enthusiastic than Trump's about both the campaign and his candidate, although the Democratic coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety. Still, the poll reveals that an American public disagrees with Trump about wearing masks, about balancing restrictions to stop the virus with efforts to help the economy and the full reopening of schools. And voters rate Biden better on many positive traits that apply to leadership in the coronavirus era, including honesty, ability, and caring for Americans. "

Democrats extend their lead in Arizona – NBC News: "With 100 days to go before the election, Democrat Joe Biden has a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Arizona, and more voters say the former vice president would do a better job of broadcasting the coronavirus pandemic and the race relations, according to a new NBC News / Marist poll. Democrats also enjoy a double-digit lead in the key Arizona Senate contest between the Republican senator. Martha McSally and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly. But more Trump voters strongly support him than Biden's supporters, and the president has a significant advantage in managing the economy. In the new poll, 50 percent of registered voters say they would vote for Biden, while 45 percent endorse Trump, a difference that is within the poll's margin of error. … In March, the last time NBC News / Marist measured Arizona, Biden beat the president by just 1 point, 47 percent to 46 percent. "

PLAY BY PLAY

The officer's account defies the White House explanation to clean up protesters – AP

Trump's national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus – Bloomberg

Rep. John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda, as lawmakers commemorate civil rights icon – Fox News

AUDIBLE: JUST LEAVE IT

"If some people feel uncomfortable, they exercise and do whatever it takes. Some people just let the pants out. "- Michael Shimunoff, a tailor at La Moda Custom Tailors in Queens, talking about the increase in business thanks to weight gain quarantined with the NYT.

Do not be Cruel

UPI: "A Norwegian Elvis presley Imitator broke a Guinness world record by performing the singer's famous catalog for 50 hours, 50 minutes, and 50 seconds. Kjell Henning Bjornstad, 52, aka Kjell elvis, began playing Thursday at a bar in Oslo, and continued singing until he reached his goal of 50 hours, 50 minutes, and 50 seconds on Saturday. Bjornstad had previously beaten Elvis Presley's longest singing marathon record in 2003, but his record was broken the following year by the German singer. Thomas ‘Curtis’ Gathje, whose record of 43 hours, 11 minutes, and 11 seconds was held until Bjornstad challenged him this month. The singer, who became hoarse after his successful Guinness World Record attempt, said it was the last time he would attempt a world record for a singing marathon. "

"Yesterday's conventional wisdom: A wave of insurgent populism is sweeping the West, threatening its founding institutions: the European Union, the Western alliance, even liberal democracy itself." – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in the Washington Post on April 27, 2017.

Chris Stirewalt is the Fox News policy editor. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.