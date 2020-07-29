The restaurant has a food permit suspended for violating the health order months after posting a controversial poster

A New Mexico restaurant had its food service permit suspended months after provoking a backlash with a sign it posted in March.

The New Mexico Department of the Environment suspended its permit last week to the country's family restaurant in Kirtland for allegedly violating state health orders that prohibit indoor dining and require employees to wear masks.

Owner Steve Jackson told The Farmington Daily Times that the state has shown no evidence that indoor dining increases the spread of COVID-19.

Jackson initially sparked controversy by posting a sign on March 24 blaming China for the coronavirus.

"CLOSED, you can thank CHINA!" The sign said.

The sign was shared on social media and then published in the Navajo Post, where it gained more strength within the city.

Jackson was called a "fanatic" in Facebook posts that closed the poster. Several members of the Navajo Nation urged others not to support the establishment.

The owner claimed that the sign was misinterpreted.

"I put up that little sign that explained my thoughts on the Chinese Communist government and how they treat their people," Jackson said.

Jackson then placed a different sign: "CLOSED, can you thank the CHINESE GOVERNMENT (Look it up)"

But he reportedly did little to minimize the backlash.

"These are microaggressions that happen to minorities, and it's not right," Peter Deswood, director of the Farmington Municipal School District, podcast presenter and small business owner, told The Daily Times. "I've seen that kind of behavior in this area. And if a significant number of your customers are minority people, you can't speak like that."

However, Jackson kept what he said at the time.

"We have no reason to apologize for anything," he said. "If you're a communist sympathizer, I can't help you. But none of these people (who have complained about the sign) contacted me and asked what I thought."

Associated Press contributed to this report.