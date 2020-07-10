The retired Georgia teacher says she was upset by the opposition to & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

A retired professor at the University of Georgia said she was harassed on Twitter after criticizing the university's announcement that they would review the names of all its buildings.

Catherine Sullivan reportedly commented on a cheep The university published saying that they would "review and study the names of buildings and universities on all campuses," according to a conservative university publication, Campus Reform.

"I'm glad I still have to write my annual check !!!!! As a UGA Student, I'm upset!" Sullivan reportedly tweeted.

Sullivan told the publication that his frustration at the university announcement has to do with his belief in preserving history.

"Plaques could be placed explaining the person's life and history. Good and bad," Sullivan told Campus Reform. "We need to know the story or we are going to repeat the sins of the past."

A Twitter account appeared showing your home address in the biographies section and also showing a pin of your home location along with images from Google Street View.

"I hope you don't feel uncomfortable at home with your 2007 Honda Convertible," the account posted, according to Campus Reform. That Twitter account has since been removed.

"I was scared to death," Sullivan told the publication.

Sullivan also found another Twitter profile that he described as a "troll account," which responded to University of Georgia tweets, one of which claimed that Sullivan was "very racist and got what he deserved."

Another comment posted by the "troll account" read: "I would like to say that I am, in fact, a former RACIST student and I hate what the school is doing with these monuments."

“I support the white supremacist so they are crazy! They are important and I am empowered by them, "as reported in a separate post.

"This makes me look terrible! I didn't tweet this! They did it, ”Sullivan told Campus Reform.

Sullivan said he filed a police report with the Baker County Sheriff's Office in Macclenny, Florida, due to the threats he was receiving. He also submitted his driver's license to Twitter nine times to show that the other account was a "troll account."

But Sullivan told Campus Reform that Twitter has never responded to his concerns.

Sullivan also contacted the University of Georgia, which told him they will review any "investigative reports" that police submit.

"I understand that UGA [a student at the University of Georgia] wants to wait until the investigation continues and arrests are made, but there is a climate on the UGA campus that obviously protects that behavior," Sullivan told the publication. Sullivan felt that users "were very comfortable tagging UGA" in the aggressive tweets they posted.

The UGA is apparently monitoring the situation.

Sullivan could not immediately be reached for comment.