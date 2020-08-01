The return of baseball to Yankee Stadium: & # 39; Quite a journey & # 39;

Start, FINALLY.

Home, triumphant.

Yes, we all know that the Major League Baseball, reflecting the United States of America, is on the verge of cancellation, too many participants and practitioners who do not respect the obvious danger of the new coronavirus. Friday brought three COVID deferrals, not exactly how Rob Manfred and Tony Clark wrote it up.

However, if the Yankees' formal return to Yankee Stadium on Friday night, defeating opponents Red Sox, 5-1, in their first home game, did not serve as a reason for baseball to celebrate, for sure, Like hell, it created an opportunity for New York, city and state, to give a well-deserved bow. He did it in style, with Aaron Judge closing his third home run in three days (and the game's second winning bang in two days).

"It's been quite a journey," said Paul Lee, internist for the Yankees' main team.

Lee participated in magnificent pregame festivities that honored frontline medical staff. With each introduction of a pandemic hero, Yankees and Red Sox players banged on the metal caps, replicating the sound that became synonymous with late night tributes, at 7 p.m., right at the time of this salute, at people who served the greater good when The Big Apple served as the epicenter of this horrible disease.

"It reminds me of coming home, leaving the hospital at 7 o'clock and listening to the city," Lee said. “It feels like unity. You feel like you have everyone supporting you. ”

Add a beautiful rendition of the national anthem by Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman and a moment of silence for late Yankees owner Hank Steinbrenner, and made him wish there were fans here to appreciate baseball's return to the Bronx; the Mets have already hosted five games at Citi Field.

"I was sitting on the bench talking to DJ (LeMahieu), telling him what this place would have been: first game, Red Sox-Yankees. It would have been packed," the judge said. "It doesn't change. The game still goes on. Life goes on.

In late March, did you ever imagine a ball game somewhere near New York City? I'm sure I didn't.

"Maybe a little naive, I was optimistic (in March)," said Aaron Boone.

Yet here we were, the Yankees returned home two days later than scheduled after the Marlins' outbreak created a snowball effect that sent the Yankees to Baltimore at the last minute on Wednesday and Thursday. New York, because of the way it closed tightly and then carefully reopened, stands as a role model for other states.

Friday night turned out to be "bittersweet," as Kyle Higashioka put it, and not just because of the empty seats. The Yankees learned that they had probably lost valuable reliever Tommy Kahnle to Tommy John's surgery on his right elbow, a blow to his bullpen. However, they have the depth to bear the loss. So far, the Yankees have backed up his preseason words that they are well equipped to handle the adversity of the coronavirus and the challenge of playing without fans.

"I think once we start, I think our guys will be excited to put on the stripes and know what we're playing for," Boone said before the game, a good decision (especially against a Red Sox team that seems controlled) out). .

They should play for everyone we have lost with COVID. For those front-line workers. For their fans who wish they could join them and instead get joy from seeing them on TV and listening to them on the radio (and also on the broadcast, keeping us up to date).

They should play for New York, who worked very hard to get out of this horror and must remain diligent. Rarely has there been a prouder time to represent us.