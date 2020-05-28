The reunion of The Lord of the Rings organized by Josh Gad is happening this Sunday

Josh Gad has been making the best of his time at home gathering the stars of some of the most beloved pop culture movies for the past few weeks, and now he's back with a new Lord of the Rings reunion slated for this Sunday. On YouTube, Gad also revealed a sneak peek at the special gathering, bringing back many top players from the popular fantasy series Peter Jackson. The preview video alone is more than enough to get any Lord of the Rings The fan fueled the occasion, but you can see for yourself by watching the video below.

The fun clip opens with Josh Gad speaking to Sean Astin, with whom he had previously arranged a cast meeting for The Goonies. When Gad tells Astin that he has another meeting in mind for the actor soon, Astin theorizes that it could be for Oak tree or Rudy, only to be asked to bring together your old "community" from a certain fantasy movie franchise. "You fought an army of Orcs multiple times, escaped the clutches of the Uruk-hai, wounded the demonic spider Shelob, fled Gollum to destroy the most powerful ring in the world. How difficult can an f — Phone call to Elijah Wood? Gad says, hoping to convince Astin to help make the meeting happen.

Fortunately for Lord of the Rings fans, the meeting is happening, and the preview revealed a handful of other fan favorites from the series that we can expect to see at the digital event. Of course, that includes Wood, who played Frodo in all three. Lord of the Rings films. Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck), Billy Boyd (Pippin Took), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and the always surprising Ian McKellan (Gandalf) also confirm that they will appear at the reunion through special appearances in the preview. It may be digital, but it still feels very magical to see all these faces again on the same screen all these years later.

the Lord of the Rings meeting is just the latest in a handful of similar digital meetings that Gad will host for his Gathered apart web series After starting with Astin and the other stars of The GooniesGad also organized a Back to the Future meeting that includes Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Recently, he also invited Tom Hanks and the Splash stars to another unexpected reunion. Gad is fast becoming a normal thing to reunite beloved actors from the past again and Lord of the Rings The following is particularly exciting.

Nicknamed "The Return of the Kings" by Gad Gathered apart: The Lord of the Rings The meeting will air on Sunday, May 31 on Gad's YouTube channel. Certainly, featuring McKellan in the preview was a wonderful surprise, and there may be a few other surprises in store for fans during the broadcast. It goes without saying that this will be a must visit, and I must say that I really enjoy seeing all these wonderful gatherings that have come to us lately from Gad. Perhaps not all heroes wear capes, as the saying goes. This news comes to us from Josh Gad on YouTube.

