The revealing failure of Goya's boycott

Be careful who you try to cancel: Attempting to boycott Goya Foods is counterproductive in every way.

Industry outrage skyrocketed after Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised President Trump on July 9, demanding that socially conscious consumers find other sources of beans, rice, spices, etc.

Blowback included the "buy-cott" announced last week in these pages by Francisco Marte, secretary-treasurer of the Bodega and Small Business Association, furious at the attempt to "enforce political compliance in one of the most successful job creators from this country". actively "hurting stores run by Hispanic immigrants who work long hours to make ends meet amid a challenging health and economic crisis."

Meanwhile, DC area TV producer Casey Harper opted for a charitable approach: He started a GoFundMe page to solicit donations to buy Goya products and donate them to food pantries.

It launched on July 11 with the goal of raising $ 10,000. As of Sunday night, thousands of donors had donated more than $ 300,000, which should cover around half a million pounds of food for those in need.

Since not many modern types of cancellation culture actually bought Goya food in the first place, this assault seems like a big win for their target and, thanks to Harper, one that for once could really do something really good.