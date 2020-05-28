Classification:

7/10

To emit:

Jordan Monaghan as Moira

Josh Clark as Lawrence

Yasamin Keshtkar as Eirah

Edmond Cofie as Hadeon

Christine Kellogg-Darrin as Moira

Maxine Muster as The Sister

Directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman

Written by Nicholas Ashe Bateman

The review of the mare you want

The mare that wants It begins with a stunning aerial view of a city, seemingly floating through a dark ocean, its lights shining through the thick fog. Later, we see a woman bathed in golden light holding a child in a photo that looks like it was taken from one of Rembrandt's paintings; And later, various characters are framed in epic backgrounds filled with the kind of lens flare that would make JJ Abrams scream.

All this to say that, visually speaking, The mare that wants, which debuted this weekend at the Chattanooga Film Festival, is truly remarkable. And when you consider the creativity and effort that went into crafting these effects, one must bow to the relentless perseverance of the film crew.

According to the press kit, director Nicholas Ashe Bateman took five years and more than $ 20,000 (raised in a GoFundMe campaign) to transfer his vision, made up of more than 500 special FX shots, to the screen. The final results are nothing less than surprising; and the images, created through the green screen trick, are compelling enough to propel the film's diverse characters into a world filled with dreamy landscapes, rocky ocean shorelines, and breathtaking views.

Too bad the plot doesn't make sense.

This is the kind of movie that moviegoers will adore, with its lazy dialogue, open symbolism, and sad tone. Countless hours will be spent deciphering its meaning. Cold. Except the journey itself is so tedious and the characters in the movie are so depressed that I can't imagine wanting to spend more time watching these depressed people struggle to find happiness in such a violent and useless world.

To each his own.

The plot involves the city of Whithren, which, a title card informs us, is located in the world of Anmaere and is entrenched in a constant state of heat. The sweaty and miserable inhabitants dream of Levithen, a perpetual paradise adorned with snow. Every year, Whithren's horses are captured and transported to Levithen along with some lucky ones who are lucky enough to get a ticket. Naturally, to obtain these tickets, the Whithrens perform all sorts of horrible acts that usually result in senseless death and destruction.

Imagine Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, except without the fun.

In this disturbed landscape falls Moira (Jordan Monaghan), a young woman who tries to understand a recurring dream that involves whispers of magic at a previous time and place. She believes Levithen contains the answers to all of her questions and enlists Lawrence (Bateman), a man who spends his days looking for tickets, to take her to the other side of the sea. Except, this intriguing plot gives way to a series of feverish episodes of Terrence Malick-ish filled with abstract images and time jumps designed to show future generations that they endure the same meaningless struggles.

Maybe that's the point.

Not everything is pessimism. Some characters take a step forward and provide compassion for their neighbor, though such acts of kindness are offset by disturbing images of horses chewing on decaying corpses and various scenes of human suffering and sweating.

"To her, I was good," one man says to another, even as he is bled to death.

From a performance standpoint, the entire cast, consisting of Monaghan, Bateman, Yasamin Keshtkar, Edmond Cofie, and Josh Clark, deliver the products. You believe in what they say and do, even if you have no idea what they say or do.

Part of the problem lies in Bateman's script, which raises numerous questions that he never bothers to answer and is perhaps a bit vague for his own good: "Can you see it now? The past." Frequent time jumps don't help either; as characters appear and disappear before any kind of connection can be established.

"I have a dream … my mother had it," explains one character. "His mom had it. It is an image of the world as it was. And it's terrible. "I'm prepared for a confusing and challenging film journey, but there is a fine line between vaguely abstract and maddening.

I remembered the genius of Alex Garland (and crazy shit) Annihilation, which provided scattered clues for the public to interpret and rebuild. However, where I found joy in deciphering the peculiar visual images of Garland's world and sat on the edge of my seat as each new mystery unfolded, The mare that wants you left me well short, during most of its runtime. Despite all its visual splendor, solid acting, and meticulous construction of the world, I never cared about the characters or their plight.

Now, it's more than likely that I've missed the whole damn point in the movie, something about how the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, or the burden of children on parents, and I need a little more. of time to digest what Sierra; And, if that's the case, apologies in advance. Maybe I was a witness to the best movie ever made and I'm just too dumb to understand its meaning in a single visualization. Or maybe all the pretty pictures distracted me.

Either way, despite my obvious criticism, I sincerely recommend The mare that wants to film enthusiasts looking for a decidedly unique film experience. One caveat: try watching this in a theater where you can really immerse yourself in its stunning images without distraction.

And I hope you get more than I did.