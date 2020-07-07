The right (and wrong) way to wear a mask

And remember: masks are effective only if they cover your mouth, nose, and chin. And as tempting as it is to remove the mask for a moment, doing so could expose your fingers and face to the virus you're trying to avoid.

How to wear a mask properly

Wash your hands and take a clean cloth mask.

Follow the steps to wash your hands properly. (If you've forgotten the multi-step process, read our update here.

Only wear clean, breathable face masks. Reusing the same mask could expose you to contaminants.

Put on your mask, holding it by the ear muffs.

Your mask should also fit snugly on the sides of your face, with no flaps open. But it should not be so tight that it is difficult to breathe.

Your mask may have a wired side, intended to adhere to the shape of your nose. Press down on your nose for a more comfortable fit.

Make sure your nose, mouth, and chin are covered.

If your mask has folds, they should open down.

Pull your mask up to cover your nose and pull down to cover your mouth.

Once you've put the mask on, don't touch it again until it's time to take it off.

How not to wear a mask

Watch out for these three familiar mask mistakes:

one) It's too loose. If your mask has large openings around your nose, mouth, and the sides of your face, you can't effectively protect it from viruses that can slip through those cracks. Your mask should fit snugly against your face.

two) You forgot your nose. Your nose must remain inside your mask: the virus is respiratory and travels through the air, and you can breathe it.

3) You put it back on and touch it. You shouldn't take off your mask for a break when you're still in public. It is hot, of course, but it is also possible that you contaminate your mouth or face with the germs that catch your mask.

How to remove your mask correctly

Take off the mask by the ear muffs.

When your journey to the public world ends, remove the mask only by the ear muffs.

Do not touch the front of your mask, it could be contaminated.

Be sure to keep the mask away from your face while you remove it.

Store your mask immediately

If you are not going to wash your mask immediately after use, put it in a clean, resealable plastic bag. Pick it up by the earmuffs to put it inside the bag and store it in a cool and clean place.

Wash your hands again … and again …

It has become a pandemic mantra: wash your hands immediately after removing the mask. Wash your hands while using it too. Just wash your hands often and thoroughly when you're out in the world and when you return, and it will weaken the chances of the virus remaining.

READ: How to make your own mask (whether or not you can sew)

READ: How to prevent your lenses from fogging when you wear a mask

READ: The best DIY material for face and fit

READ: These are the states that require people to wear masks when they are in public