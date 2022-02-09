The Righteous Gemstones is a new HBO series about a family of evangelical preachers. The first season was released on August 18, 2019, and it has already been renewed for a second season. The show follows the lives of the Gemstone family, who are famous televangelists. The family is led by Eli Gemstone, who is played by John Goodman. The show has been met with mixed reviews, but it is still worth watching if you are interested in religious dramas.

The series was created by Danny McBride, who also stars as Jesse Gemstone in the show. The Righteous Gemstones is set in Charleston, South Carolina, and follows the lives of three generations of a family who are televangelists. The main characters are Eli (John Goodman), and his children Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson). They live on a large estate.

When did episode 6 release?

The sixth episode of The Righteous Gemstones is titled ‘Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It to the Wrath’. The episode was released on February 6, 2022. The seventh episode of the series will come on February 13, 2022.

The Righteous Gemstones Episode 6 Recap

When it becomes clear that the Gemstones are unfazed by even gunfire, Jesse ventures outside with his gun drawn and shoots at nothing. But then Amber comes out to take down one of these motorcycles causing its rider to flee quickly after taking refuge amongst others for protection.

When the police are notified of what happened, they arrive on the scene. The sheriff makes an important point; despite how many bullets were fired by attackers none hit either Jesse or Amber which leads them to consider if this was just some elaborate prank engineered for their protection!

Jesse is jealous of his wife’s success and popularity with friends, family members as well as those in their church. All the people were saying how great she did shooting at that range while he was ignored or ridiculed for missing every shot. Even his middle son Pontius laughs at him. Jesse convinces his close male friends and members of the Second Chance prayer group to accompany him as he goes after Junior, who he believes is responsible for attacking Val. The Gemstone family meets with local law enforcement after the attack on Jesse and Amber, but Judy still hasn’t learned her lesson. Her constant need for validation irritates Eli even more. When BJ goes to speak with the Gemstone family patriarch, he helps an old man realize that Judy is not entirely unlike him. Theirs is a dysfunctional world just like any other!

Judy is the opposite of conventional. She holds on to things until it becomes inconvenient, and when they finally come out of her mouth (which oftentimes seem odd) she does so with a sense that something has been hurt inside herself;

this leads many people to think Judy may be crazy but actually, there’s just no other way around some issues we face as human beings. These two men have had many a discussion, but this is perhaps the longest one they’ve ever had. BJ seems to have earned his father-in-law’s respect by time end. Kelvin loses his position as the head of God Squad to Torsten, who claims he is the most powerful guy in the squad. Having been criticized by her father, Judy seems to realize Tiffany’s predicament and treats her with great gentleness. During her conversation with the other woman, she discloses that “Baby” Billy has abandoned his family before.

Why you should watch The Righteous Gemstones series?

The series is about a family of evangelical preachers with a lot of issues. The characters are very well-developed, and the story is interesting. It’s definitely worth watching. The second season of this show has had an astonishing 93% approval rating with a 7.4/10 average per review as per Rotten Tomatoes. So, if in case you have not watched the series watch it out now. You will have a great time watching it.