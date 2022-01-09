The Righteous Gemstones is a satirical portrayal of modern televangelists that follows the fictional Dr. Eli Gemstone and his family as they go about their daily lives. The show, which premiered in September 2019 on HBO, has been widely praised for its humor and clever writing. In this article, we will discuss the new season and why you should be watching Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones!

What is The Righteous Gemstones season 2 about?

The official synopsis of the series reads, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.”

When is season 2 premiering?

Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones is just right the corner. The new installment is premiering on January 9, 2022.

Looking righteous is an understatement.



A first look at Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones has arrived. pic.twitter.com/kbAp9RRCUI — HBO (@HBO) October 1, 2021

How many episodes are there?

Season 2 is going to have a total of 9 episodes. They are:

Episode 1- “I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels”

Episode 2- “After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come”

Episode 3- “For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies”

Episode 4- “As To How They Might Destroy Him”

Episode 5- “Interlude II”

Episode 6- “Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It to the Wrath”

Episode 7- “And Infants Shall Rule Over Them”

Episode 8- “The Prayers of a Righteous Man”

Episode 9- “I Will Tell of All Your Deeds”

Who are in the cast?

The series has been created by Danny McBride. The series stars Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone. We will also see John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone. The series has numerous other actors. Other cast includes:

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

What is the cast saying about The Righteous Gemstones Season 2?

Danny McBride says, “I have been a big fan of John Goodman for years and I think he is one of the greatest actors in the world. We are so excited about bringing these characters to life.” John Goodman says, “The Righteous Gemstones has everything from great music to outlandish guest stars but what really makes it special is Danny McBride’s writing. He knows how to make me laugh even when I don’t want him to.” Adam DeVine adds, “When you tell people that The Righteous Gemstones Season Two doesn’t air until 2022 they look at you like your crazy!” Edi Patterson says, “TV shows aren’t supposed to be this fun! It was an honor working with everyone on set and we can’t wait for you to see the great work we did!” John Goodman says, “The Righteous Gemstones Season Two doesn’t air until 2022 but I think it’s one of the greatest shows in television history. We are so excited about bringing these characters to life.” Adam DeVine adds, “When you tell people that The Righteous Gemstones Season Two won’t come out till 2021 they look at you like your crazy! TV shows aren’t supposed to be this fun!”

Edi Patterson says, “It was an honor working with everyone on set and we can’t wait for you to see what a fantastic job we all did making such a ground-breaking show.” Mark Duplass says, “I’m not going to tell you what happens because I don’t want to spoil it for anyone.” Danny McBride says, “We are over the moon with how incredible The Righteous Gemstones Season Two is. You guys are going be blown away!” Tim Baltz adds, “I can’t wait until people see The Righteous Gemstones Season Two! It’s so good that they’re not even letting us read our scripts before we shoot each episode anymore!” Patrick Brana says, “The first two episodes of this show alone will win every award in television. There isn’t a series out there as brilliant and funny as The Righteous Gemstones right now.”

Why you should watch The Righteous Gemstones?

The Righteous Gemstones Season Two is a hilariously accurate portrayal of modern televangelists and their families. The show is full of unexpected twists and turns and will keep you engaged until the very end. If you’re looking for a series that doesn’t take itself too seriously, then look no further than The Righteous Gemstones. So, don’t forget to watch season 2 when it airs.