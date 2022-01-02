The Righteous Gemstones is a new comedy crime television show that airs on HBO. The series tells the story of a dysfunctional family of televangelists. The first season debuted in 2019 with nine episodes, so now’s your chance to catch up!

What is The Righteous Gemstones all about?

The series follows the exploits of the world's richest televangelist family, The Righteous Gemstones. The show is a lighthearted jab at other shows in its genres like Preacher and God Friended Me. The Righteous Gemstones: The Series is a new tv series created and starring Danny McBride. The show is about a family of televangelists who are trying to make it big in the world of religion.

The story behind The Righteous Gemstones

The series follows the story of a televangelist family headed by widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone. She and her three immature children live a very lavish life, all because of church donations. The televangelist family works on expanding their megachurches at the cost of neighboring small churches. This expansion threatens the livelihood of many small churches. Consequently, Jesse is blackmailed by three masked men about leaking scandalous videos of her family that would destroy the Gemstone family name.

Who are in The Righteous Gemstones cast?

The series has been created by Danny McBride who also happens to act in the series. He plays the character of Jesse Gemstone. The series stars many other notable artists such as John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone. Tony Cavalero and Cassidy Freeman are also seen.

What is the cast saying about the series?

Danny McBride, the creator and actor say, The Gemstones are one of the craziest families ever put on television. The McBride family will go to any lengths necessary, and they don’t care what it does to their reputation or anyone around them as long as they get theirs.”

John Goodman had this to say, “It’s about the American dream. The Gemstones represent that in a way. They’re not perfect, but they try harder than anyone.”

According to McBride, The Righteous Gemstones will explore the idea that “Greed is good”. The series will also show how this family’s wealth and power have corrupted them in some ways.

What’s on my Watchlist:#ThisIsUs the Final Season premiers Tuesday#TheRighteousGemstones S2premiers next Sunday#Kenan S2 premiers Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ypIMF4iiu6 — Coby Greif (@cobygreif) January 2, 2022

When is the second season coming?

The second season is coming right away on January 9, 2022, on HBO.

How many episodes are there?

Season 2 of the series will be having a total of nine episodes. They will be:

Episode 1- “I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels”

Episode 2- “I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels”

Episode 3- “For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies”

Episode 4- “As To How They Might Destroy Him”

Episode 5- “Interlude II”

Episode 6- “Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It to the Wrath”

Episode 7- “And Infants Shall Rule Over Them”

Episode 8- “The Prayers of a Righteous Man”

Episode 9- “I Will Tell of All Your Deeds”

Why you should watch The Righteous Gemstones?

This series is an exceptional take on the life of a man who was used to bring greatness to his family. The Righteous Gemstones takes us back in time and shows how far this one man will go for money, power, and all that he desires. The way every episode unfolds keeps you at the edge of your seat wanting more! The acting in this show makes it even better; with the likes of Danny McBride, Eli Gemstone, John Goodman, Adam Devine. And many other actors/actresses allowing their best work yet outshining themselves through each character played by them-you will not be disappointed! The only thing left to do now is watch it yourself and see what all the hype is about! The Righteous Gemstones is a must-watch for anyone who loves dark comedies. The series has been praised by critics for its strong writing and acting. If you’re looking for a good series, then don’t miss The Righteous Gemstones!