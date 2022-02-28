If you’re looking for a new show to watch on HBO, The Righteous Gemstones is definitely worth checking out. The series follows the lives of a family of religious zealots who are trying to spread their message of love and devotion to God. However, things are not always as they seem, and the Gemstones family has plenty of secrets that they would rather keep hidden from the world. This show is sure to keep you entertained from start to finish!

Will there be season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones?

Of course, it will. HBO has confirmed that the third season of Danny McBride’s dark comedy will premiere in January 2019. “Who wouldn’t return for more after a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading?” Amy Gravitt, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, said in a press release. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like no one else.”

When will The Righteous Gemstones season 3 premiere?

The series premiered in August 2019, and a second season was announced a month later. Even though a fresh sequel was commissioned in 2019, Season 2 didn’t begin shooting until April 2021. Based on that track record, the new season of The Righteous Gemstones is expected to take around two years to complete. That implies we’ll see Season 3 in 2024 if this timetable is correct. Here’s hoping that deadline gets pushed up a bit.

How does season 2 end?

Lyle was the one who informed Thaniel (Jason Schwartzman) about other religious leaders and helped him break stories. However, things didn’t work out for them. When Thaniel refused to provide Lyle dirt on the Gemstones, he said that he’d reveal his secrets to the world. Lyle, along with a group of his men, showed up at Thaniel’s house in the middle of the night to intimidate him into doing what they required, but things got out of hand. Thaniel shot himself, three of Lyle’s men committed suicide with grenades, and Lyle had to burn down the facility and eliminate another two of his men to hide his tracks. That was strike one for Thaniel.

Strike two had to do with Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). Lyle was the one who sent a band of motorcycle boys to murder Eli. Why? So that Jesse (Danny McBride) would be free of his father’s tyranny. Lyle admitted to everything at the groundbreaking of Zion’s Landing, which resulted in a terrified Jesse slingshotting him till he was knocked unconscious.

Strike three came from Lyle’s wife, Lindy (Jessica Lowe). After thinking he had murdered Lyle, Jesse called for his family to assist him in determining what to do with the corpse. That’s when Lindy shot BJ (Tim Baltz) and threatened the rest of the family at gunpoint. They had a few options: defend themselves, and she’d murder BJ, or flee into the sea with Lyle and Lindy. The Gems chose the latter, but don’t worry. The Gemstones are always triumphant.

Looking righteous is an understatement. A first look at Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones has arrived. pic.twitter.com/kbAp9RRCUI — HBO (@HBO) October 1, 2021

The final chapter of this episode followed Jesse, Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) as they sang for their congregation as Eli exacted his payback. His own band of snowmobile men tracked down the hiding Lessons, shooting Lindy to death and chasing Lyle onto a frozen lake. Season 2 concluded with Lyle Lissons frozen to death about to be eaten by wolves. It’s a chilling illustration that the Gemstones must not trespass. Amen.

Why you should watch The Righteous Gemstones?

The show is a satire of the modern evangelical movement in America. The family is made up of religious zealots who are all trying to capitalize on their faith. The series doesn’t shy away from showing the dark side of this type of religion and how it can be used to manipulate and control people.

If you’re not familiar with the Gemstones, they are a family of televangelists who have made a fortune preaching the word of God. The show follows them as they navigate their way through life, love, and ministry. As with any good TV drama, there’s plenty of intrigue, scandal, and betrayal to keep you hooked.