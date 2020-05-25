The Rise Of Skywalker theory can explain the plot hole of the final order

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker saw Emperor Palpatine resurrect to raise the ante for the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga. That was quite difficult for fans, but then the Sith Lord revealed that he had secretly built a huge fleet of super powerful ships from the far reaches of the planet Exegol. How did Palpatine build the Final Order navy, with each ship made up of the world's destructive weaponry, without the rest of the galaxy knowing about it?

That's the head scratcher fans have had to contend with for months, but this fan theory has offered a good possible solution to the mystery. Reddit user u / Luy22 has suggested that the temple of Palpatine, officially known as the Sith Citadel, on the planet is actually a powerful and ancient piece of dark-side technology drawn from the Legends universe: a Star Forge. As the theorist says:

Listen to me here, my friends: Exogol's massive pyramid / ziggurat structure was a Star Forge. Or Exogol was a frozen Star Forge. I don't know if it explains what that thing was or why the ships were under the ice, but … "

As it appears in the Knights of the ancient republic In games, the original Star Forge was a vast automated shipyard that drew energy and matter from a nearby sun, combined with the power of the Force itself, to create an endless supply of warships, with the goal of using it to build the most powerful army. of all times. The idea that Palpatine could have used one in THREE he's really quite smart, as a Sith history expert like him would be aware of his existence and would know that it would suit his purpose: to build the Final Order to crush his enemies once and for all.

The official explanation of the navy was actually revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerVisual s The Visual Dictionary, which claimed that Palpatine's Sith followers included influencers in galactic society who were able to help him secretly build the fleet. However, this theory could actually be better. Let us know what you think in the comments.