The rise of the foreign dynasty to power in ancient Egypt was an inside job

A mysterious dynasty of foreigners may not have invaded and taken control of ancient Egypt as long thought. Rather, the ethnic group known as the Hyksos appears to have seized power from Egypt.

The Hyksos ruled Egypt from 1638 B.C. until 1530 B.C. But the new study, which included chemical analyzes of teeth collected from Hyksos cemeteries, suggests that this ethnic group thrived in Egypt for generations.

Although the Hyksos were the first foreigners to rule ancient Egypt, written records of their reign are sparse. For hundreds of years, the only known mention of the Hyksos was in the Greek tome "Aegyptiaca", or "History of Egypt", written by a Ptolemaic priest named Manetho who lived in the early 3rd century BC. C. and who made a chronicle of the government of the pharaohs.

According to Manetho, the Hyksos made their move after the end of the Middle Kingdom of Egypt, which collapsed around 1650 B.C. During a time when Egypt was in crisis, the Hyksos leaders allegedly led an invading army that "swept from the northeast and conquered the northeast Nile Delta," the researchers wrote in a new study, published online today (15 July) in PLOS One magazine.

The hieroglyphs later deciphered provided historians with a little more detail about Hyksos' alleged coup, but the accounts of this dynasty remained biased and incomplete. Egyptian rulers frequently destroyed records or propagated propaganda about their predecessors, and the Hyksos people were linked to "disorder and chaos" by the dynasties that followed, according to the study.

Non-Egyptian customs

In 1885, archaeologists discovered ruins of the Hyksos capital, the city of Avaris, at a site in the Nile Delta called Tell el-Dab & # 39; a, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Cairo. . Decades of excavation followed; Architectural details and cultural artifacts found in cemeteries, temples and residences hinted that the Hyksos originated in the Near East, said study lead author Chris Stantis, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Archeology and Anthropology at the University of Bournemouth in Poole , England.

"The tombs with non-Egyptian burial customs were especially intriguing, typically men buried with bronze weaponry in tombs built, without beetles or other protective amulets with which the Egyptians would have been buried," Stantis told Live Science in an email.

"Most of the elite had equines of some sort (potentially donkeys) buried outside the graves, often in pairs as if ready to pull a chariot. This is a strange feature of the burial style, but it also suggests someone (with) a very high status, "Stantis said.

But long before the Hyksos emerged as a ruling dynasty in 1638 B.C., waves of migration brought this ethnic group to the delta region of Egypt, scientists reported in the study.

Migration of women

Stantis and his co-authors collected tooth enamel samples from 75 ancient people at three locations in Tell el-Dab & # 39; a. They examined the enamel for strontium isotopes (variations of an element), and then compared the proportions with the isotopes preserved in other remains and artifacts in the region and along the Nile, to determine whether the people living in Tell el- Dab & # 39; a were "local."

"Strontium enters our bodies primarily through the food we eat," said Stantis. "It easily replaces calcium, since it is a similar atomic radius. This is the same way that lead enters our skeletal system; although, although lead is dangerous, strontium is not."

Because strontium reflects the underlying geology of a region and because the tooth enamel geochemistry is formed early in life, people with enamel values ​​that match local values ​​are considered local to the region, Stantis explained.

Scientists also used geochemical analysis to determine the sex of individuals, to better understand the male-female relationship in the Hyksos capital.

The isotopes in most of the teeth, belonging to 36 individuals, identified them as settled in Egypt before the beginning of the Hyskos dynasty, contradicting the narrative that the Hyksos first appeared as an invasive army. Interestingly, the wide range of isotope values ​​hinted that immigrants "did not come from a unified homeland," representing "a wide variety of origins," according to the study.

Chemical analysis of the teeth also revealed that 30 of the individuals were female, while only 20 were male. If the Hyksos had appeared in Egypt as invaders, the first wave of Hyksos would probably be all men, because men were typically the fighters in ancient societies. In comparison, the large number of pre-Hyksos dynasty "immigrant" women suggests that women were at the forefront of the Hyksos' migration to Egypt, the researchers reported.

"Some previous research talked about men who moved to Egypt: shipbuilders, merchants, mercenaries. The concept of moving women, as a family or possibly alone, has not really been discussed," Stantis explained.

"We need to look more at who these women were and why they moved, but the fact that there are more women than men changes many interpretations."

With a clearer picture of when the Hyksos arrived and how they settled in Egypt, the next steps will be to reconstruct how the Hyksos adapted to the customs of their new home and how they combined new practices with their own cultural traditions, Stantis said.

"Are individuals buried in first-generation immigrants of Near Eastern styles, or do they continue their ancestral burial customs despite being born and raised in the Delta?" she said. "The dietary isotopes would also allow us to think about whether the non-locals were eating significantly different foods from the locals, or whether they were rapidly changing to Egyptian eating habits."

