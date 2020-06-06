The Rock just gave a more presidential speech than Trump







Here is part of what he said (although you should see the full eight minutes):

"Where are you? Where is our leader right now? Right now when our country is on its knees begging, pleading, hurting, angry, frustrated, aching, begging and pleading with outstretched arms just to be heard. Begging, pleading and praying for change. Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step forward to our kneeling country and reach out and say, "Get up. Get up with me. Get up with me, because I have you. I have you. I have you, I listen to you, I am listening to you and you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until my last day, until my last breath to do everything possible to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because the lives of blacks are important & # 39; & # 39 ;. Where are you?"

Pretty convincing, right? And something that everything Trump has said to date about the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers late last month has been very flawed.

This is a president who, speaking about the unexpectedly strong job numbers on Friday, said this: "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, 'There's something great going on in our country.' This is a great day for him, it's a great day for everyone. This is a great day for everyone. " Yes, George Floyd, who was killed before his 50th birthday, looks down from heaven and thinks: Man, but what about those cheap numbers, huh? Imagine if you landed on Earth again after a five-year period on the International Space Station, where you received no news. And I played the audio of The Rock's speech and then the audio of Trump, and I forced you to guess which one sounded more like the president. Would you choose Dwayne Johnson's speech every time. Right? Right. Which is a remarkable reflection on Donald Trump and the current state of the presidency. And perhaps a preview of Johnson's upcoming reinvention, as a politician. "I do not rule" said in 2019 of the possibility of running for president. "I don't discount the idea of ​​whether I could have a bigger impact in some way, or potentially surround myself with good people." Point : Trump has never understood, nor has he bothered to understand, the role of a president as a moral leader. Johnson inherently seems to understand it.





