The role of the Robinson Cano Mets in the first game may be a sign of what's to come

Every game matters more than ever. Each turn at bat is amplified.

Luis Rojas couldn't afford to be shy in his first game as the Mets' coach.

After unleashing anger, fear, and confusion among countless Mets fans by defeating Robinson Cano, 37, in third place in recent exhibition games and practice games, Rojas claimed the eighth All-Star in sixth. place in Friday's 1-0 win in the season opener. Braves at Citi Field. Cano, a two-time Gold Glove winner at second base, was also eliminated in the eighth inning in favor of defensive replacement Andrés Giménez, who was making his major league debut.

In his first year with the Mets, Cano had the worst batting average of .256 in his career and an OPS of .736, the second worst mark of his first 15 seasons. Still, Cano came in third in 58 of 107 games last season, while dropping to fifth in the lineup just eight times.

So when Rojas' first lineup card was shown, an empty stadium couldn't mask the celebration among Mets fans.

"We play with the boys at different places in the lineup and we have guys who have the ability to hit different places in the lineup. There is so much depth, "Rojas said before the game." Doing it in the spring, many times we do it to get at-bats. Many times it was to feel the sensation in some sequences, to see the guys hitting one after the other. To face to certain pitchers, different things like that. But today, this is our opening day lineup. … We believe our lineup is the one that will help us achieve victory today. "

Rojas would not commit to future training plans.

"I don't believe much in a lineup set or (if) a lineup wins, it has to stay," Rojas said. "There's a lot to keep in mind. I had conversations with the guys, so they can anticipate where in the lineup they might be hitting throughout the season. A lot of that will be determined (by) the pitcher we're facing. Also how the boys are swinging the bat is going to come into play. "

Once the Mets took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, Rojas opted to shoot Cano, who went 1 for 3, for a 21-year-old who had never stepped on a major league field.

“One of the things I prioritize is communication. I talk to the guys about what can happen in a game and that's something Robbie and I and other players on the team have talked about, "said Rojas." We want to be there probably having the best defenders at the end of the game. "Cano He is a solid defender, but Giménez has a bit more reach and can cover a little more ground than Cano.

"We have to be humble enough that there is someone to go in there and get the turn at bat, passing the glove, passing the bat, passing the wheels with a puncture as well." We have to be humble enough. "