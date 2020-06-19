The Roosevelt Bridge in Florida is not in immediate risk of collapse, authorities clarify

Stuart Mayor Mike Meier said the 24-year-old bridge will not collapse immediately, despite warnings from the Coast Guard on Wednesday after a large crack was discovered on the bridge. The initial warning was issued to "take the point home that it was not safe to travel under the bridge," Meier said.

"Let me be clear: There is no evidence to suggest that the bridge will collapse imminently," he said Wednesday during a press conference.

The Florida Department of Transportation discovered the crack Tuesday during a "routine bridge inspection" that occurs every two years, the mayor said.

A piece of concrete fell from the bridge and exposed some rusty steel cables, so authorities immediately blocked a part of the Dixie Highway, also called the Old Roosevelt Bridge, which crosses under the newer bridge.