The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Florida, is "at risk of an impending collapse," warns the Coast Guard.

The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Florida is "at risk of an impending collapse," the Coast Guard warned.

Authorities have closed southbound lanes indefinitely. The northbound lanes have been divided to accommodate south and northbound traffic. Commercial boat traffic has stopped.

The Roosevelt Bridge was built 24 years ago and spans the St. Lucie River.

"We expect long traffic delays during the morning commute and recommend avoiding this area. Please consider traveling on Hutchinson Island, Palm City or Sewalls Point to enter Stuart City from the north," the department wrote in a release.