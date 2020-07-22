The Royals post photos of Prince George on his seventh birthday

That bubbly, jagged smile could one day rule the UK.

The British Royals released two new snapshots of Prince George on Wednesday to mark Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchild's seventh birthday, showing the young man with a cheek-to-cheek smile.

The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, officially His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, would be the 43rd monarch of the United Kingdom if he ever took the throne.

However, you have to wait in line. Prince Charles is next in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth, followed by George's father, Prince William, before the young man had a chance at the crown.

But, at 7, you have some time.

The two photos show the blond young man in a camouflage shirt and a big smile, with a second photo showing him standing next to a wooden building with an equally radiant face.

George is the eldest of three children born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Children have that resistance, I don't know now," Middleton told the BBC recently in an interview about how the family is dealing with being home during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

"You launch a tent, you eat again, you cook, you bake," said the princess. "You come to the end of the day and they have had a great time, but it's amazing how much you can put in a day, that's for sure."