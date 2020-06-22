The rule of the alcoholic drinks bill threatens the reopening of restaurants in New York

The Post learned that a state-mandated blacklist for New York City restaurants that have fallen behind on their alcoholic bills threatens to crush plans to reopen this week.

The so-called Phase Two reopening for the Big Apple on Monday allows the city's 26,000 restaurants and bars to resume cookouts after spending months under a coronavirus blockade that has limited them to takeaways and deliveries.

But when thirsty patrons start filling the sidewalk tables, low-cost restaurateurs will skimp on every last penny to keep the beer, cocktails, and rosé flowing.

This is because state regulations mandate that restaurants whose monthly alcohol bills are not paid in full cannot use credits or borrowed funds to purchase alcohol. According to industry officials, this strict cash payment condition has been nearly impossible for most of the city's closed restaurants to meet.

Terroir Tribeca, a chic 65-person indoor wine and tapas venue, ordered roughly $ 30,000 in alcoholic beverages in late February, a few weeks before it closed for the shutdown ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo on 16 of March. Injury, owner Paul Greico notes that his wine list was not ready for the change of seasons that would follow.

"I had no rosé," Grieco laments. "Now all of a sudden it becomes 50 percent of his wine sales, and I need to buy rosé and I don't have the damn money to do it."

The State Liquor Authority's "Criminal List", which requires restaurateurs who have not paid their monthly liquor bill in full to pay cash for any order for alcoholic beverages, generally catches less than 5 percent of City restaurants in normal times, according to Robert Bookman, an alcohol regulation expert who serves as an advisor to the New York City Hospitality Alliance.

The SLA was unable to provide the exact number of companies currently on its criminal list, but Bookman estimates that it has probably now gobbled up an "overwhelming majority" of New York City restaurants and bars.

"Theoretically, it could have open spaces and in a few days they have exhausted their supply of alcohol that they had for March," Bookman said. "It could really negatively affect your openness and your ability to get moving again and generate income again."

Darryl and Melissa Burnette are among the lucky ones who can resupply before reopening. They used part of a $ 132,000 loan from the Small Business Administration to remove their restaurant, Belle Harlem, from the criminal list last week.

But the list made surviving the close more difficult because it prevented them from ordering wine to sell. That meant they could not capitalize on the growing demand for alcoholic beverages from blocked consumers.

"We could have done pretty well if we could have increased our stock," Darryl Burnette told The Post.

The New York State Restaurant Association has asked the SLA to relax the rules for at least 30 days to help restaurants recover, Executive Director Melissa Fleischut said. But state officials claimed it would be unfair to wholesalers, he said.

"I tried to explain to them that wholesalers are not going to get their money anyway," Fleischut told The Post. "[Restaurant owners] can't pay."

Wholesalers cannot give restaurants a break on their own because state law requires them to report delinquent customers. The law also contains rules governing prices and credit that would prevent wholesalers and restaurants from drawing up a payment plan, according to SLA spokesman William Crowley.

Crowley did not explain why the SLA has not relaxed those rules. But he said officials have taken other steps to help restaurants and bars during the crisis, such as letting them sell cocktails and extending the terms of license renewal fees.

"We understand the difficulties these businesses face and will continue to support them as the state's economy continues to reopen," Crowley said in an email.

Grieco of Terroir Tribeca said he has "a few shekels in the bank" to buy about $ 1,000 in rosé before reopening on Wednesday. But with reopening costs and approximately $ 200,000 in pending bills, he estimates that he won't be able to pay his old alcoholic bills for another six or eight weeks.

He blames the inflexible state laws, which prevent him from making deals with liquor wholesalers like he can from food vendors or their owner.

"Everyone else is willing to talk and I can't handle that group of vendors, and you have your back to the wall," said Grieco.