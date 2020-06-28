The Rushmore Mount of All Time by the Washington Redskins: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Washington Redskins are among the oldest franchises in the NFL.

The organization was born as the Boston Braves in 1932, then became the Boston Redskins in 1933, and finally became the Washington Redskins in 1937. Before the NFL merged with the American Football League, Washington he had already won two NFL championships.

Washington has won three Super Bowls in the history of its franchise and has seen incredible players come through the organization.

Several of those players are worthy enough to be on the all-time Mount Rushmore team. Narrowing the list down to just four is difficult.

So who makes up Mount Rushmore in Washington? Read the full list below

SAMMY BAUGH

Sammy Baugh is one of those legendary NFL players who played in the pre-merger league. He played as a running back and quarterback for the Redskins between 1937 and 1952. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 1937 draft outside of TCU.

Baugh led the league in passing yards four times and touchdowns twice. He was six-time Pro Bowler, four-time selected for the All-Pro first team and two-time NFL champion.

As of this moment, he is the only Redskins player with his number withdrawn. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1963. He was named a member of the NFL's 75th Anniversary and 100th Anniversary teams, as well as the 1940s All-Decade team.

GREEN DARRELL

Darrell Green could be one of the best overall players through the Redskins organization.

He played in 295 games for Washington during his 20 seasons in the NFL. In that span, he was a professional bowler seven times and an All-Pro once. He also was on two of the Redskins' Super Bowl teams.

Green ended his career with 54 interceptions, 1,202 combined tackles and eight total tackles.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

ART MONK

The Redskins selected Art Monk in the first round of the 1980 draft and he eventually became one of the most outstanding receivers of his time.

Monk is one of the few players who was on all three Super Bowl teams. He is still credited with a ring for the 1982 Super Bowl race.

His best season came in 1984 when he led the league with 106 catches. He added 1,372 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to his total on his way to an All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl appearance.

He ended his career at Redskins with 888 catches for 12,026 yards and 65 touchdowns. He was also selected for two more Pro Bowls.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame with Green in 2008.

CHRIS HANBURGER

Chris Hanburger could have an advantage over other worthy players at this Mount Rushmore due to some of his praise.

Hanburger, a linebacker nicknamed "The Hangman" for his ability to hang clothes for opposing players, joined the Redskins in 1965. He was chosen in round 18 of the draft. He ended up playing 14 seasons with Washington before resigning in 1978.

He made nine Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro first-team picks during his career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.