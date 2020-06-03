The Rushmore Mount of All Time for the Cincinnati Bengals: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

the Cincinnati Bengals It started in the American Football League in 1968 before merging with the National Football League in 1970.

The Bengals have had successful seasons since then, but none of them have produced Super Bowl victories.

That does not mean that the organization has not produced Hall of Fame players who have been among the best in the league at one time or another.

But who would be a Mount Rushmore player for Bengals? Take a look at the list below.

ANTHONY MUÑOZ

Anthony Muñoz is by far the best player to dress for the Bengals. Cincinnati selected Muñoz with the No. 3 pick in the 1980 NFL Draft.

After 11 Pro Bowl and nine All-Pro selections, Muñoz was selected for the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame. His 11 Pro Bowl picks came in consecutive seasons between 1981 and 1991. He played 13 seasons with the Bengals but was unable to capture that Super Bowl ring.

Muñoz was named a member of the All-1980s Team first team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also named as one of the NFL's Top 100 Players of All Time.

KEN ANDERSON

Ken Anderson may have been one of the Bengals' most successful quarterbacks during his history. Cincinnati selected Anderson in the third round of the 1971 draft. He spent 16 seasons with the Bengals and won an MVP award, an All-Pro selection, and was named four times to the Pro Bowl.

Anderson led the league in passing yards twice: 1974 (2,667 yards) and 1975 (3,169 yards). He also made the playoffs four times during his career. He led the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI, where they would lose 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. It was as far as the team would go until the 1988 season.

KEN RILEY

Ken Riley represents the best defensive player the Bengals have ever had. The team selected defensively in the sixth round of the 1969 draft.

Riley played for the Bengals for 15 seasons and was an interception machine. Fourteen of his 15 seasons, Riley recorded two or more interceptions. Twelve of his 15 seasons had three or more interceptions. In 1976, he had nine interceptions and one of them was returned for a touchdown.

He only had an All-Pro pick once, in 1983. He had eight interceptions and two of them returned for a touchdown. He had 65 career interceptions, which is good for all-time fifth place behind Paul Krause (81), Emlen Tunnell (79), Rod Woodson (71) and Dick "Night Train" Lane (68).

BOOMER ESIASON

It may be rare that most organizations have produced two great quarterbacks one after the other, but the Bengals did exactly that. As Anderson's time was drawing to a close, the Bengals selected Boomer Esiason in the second round in 1984.

Esiason was the Bengals' quarterback from 1984 to 1992 and then again in 1997. Like Anderson, he would win an MVP award and lead the team to a Super Bowl only to lose to the 49ers. Esiason recorded 27,139 passing yards and 187 touchdowns for the Bengals.

He also had stints with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.