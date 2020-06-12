The Rushmore Mount of All Time for the Kansas City Chiefs: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Kansas City Chiefs came into existence in 1960 when they were known as the Dallas Texans in the American Football League. Texans would soon move to Kansas City and become the Chiefs in 1963.

The Chiefs would be put on the map when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV to become the second AFL team to win the big showdown with the NFL.

It would be several more decades before the Chiefs were in another Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes led the team to the Promised Land during the 2019 season and became the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP.

In between, the Chiefs have produced Hall of Famers who have had a significant impact on the NFL.

Which players are on Mount Rushmore of all time on the team? Check the list below to find out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

SHIELDS OF WILL

Will Shields is known as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. Kansas City selected the future Hall of Famer in the third round of the 1993 draft. He would continue to play in every game of his career since he made his debut. He only missed one start in his entire career.

Shields was a Pro Bowl guard 12 times and a two-time All-Pro All-Pro pick. He was named the 2003 Walter Payton Man of the Year and was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS & # 39; ALL THE MOUNTING TIME RUSHMORE: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

DERRICK THOMAS

Derrick Thomas was a formidable linebacker in the brief 11 seasons he played for the Chiefs. He led the league in forced fumbles twice and recorded 20 league-leading sacks during the 1990 season.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and twice selected for the All-Pro first team. He was named the 1989 Defensive Rookie of the Year when he recorded 10 sacks and 75 tackles. He was also named the 1993 Walter Payton Man of the Year. However, Thomas' career and life were cut short.

Thomas was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed after the 1999 season. Days later, he died after a blood clot developed in his legs and traveled to his lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism.

LEN DAWSON

Len Dawson is an iconic figure in the Chiefs' history. He drove Kansas City to the team's first Super Bowl championship and had the iconic photo of himself smoking a cigarette in the locker room. Dawson also led the Chiefs to the AFL championship three times during his career with them.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dawson joined the Texans in 1962. He would star in the organization for 14 seasons. He earned seven Pro Bowl picks and two All-Pro first team picks.

He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1987. He recorded 28,507 passing yards and 237 career touchdowns.

DETROIT LIONS & # 39; ALL RIDING TIME RUSHMORE: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

BOBBY BELL

Bobby Bell was a fearsome defensive player for the Chiefs from 1963 to 1974. Bell was initially selected by the Vikings in the 1963 draft, but the Chiefs also took him to the AFL Draft.

Bell would play for the Chiefs and win nine Pro Bowl picks and six All-Pro All-Pro picks. He also won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and two AFL titles. He recorded 26 interceptions during his career.

He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1983 and was named a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team. The Chiefs also removed their No. 78 jersey.