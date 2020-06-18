The Rushmore Mount of All Time for the New England Patriots: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The New England Patriots were founded in 1959 as the Boston Patriots, and eventually joined the NFL in the 1970 merger.

Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady took over the franchise role in 2000. Brady replaced Drew Bledsoe earlier in the season and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title. Since then, New England claimed 16 of the 18 AFC East titles and the Patriots won six Super Bowls during the Belichick / Brady era. As a franchise, they are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in league history.

The Patriots have had some fantastic players through their organization. Defensive linemen Vince Wilfork and Richard Seymour, cornerback Mike Haynes, wide receivers Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Troy Brown, future Hall of Famer kicker Adam Vinatieri, offensive lineman Logan Mankins and linebackers Andre Triplett, Tedy Bruschi and Mike Vrabel were all key to New England.

When you're a great franchise of all time, it's hard to limit it to the top four players in team history.

So when it comes to the best of the best, which players can line up at Mount Rushmore Patriots? Read below for a list of the top four players the franchise has ever seen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

Tom brady

It is a selection without doubts. Yes, Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, is on Mount Rushmore for the Patriots. The future Hall of Fame member spent 20 seasons with New England, played in nine Super Bowls and holds six titles, which is the most number of players in NFL history. Brady also has four most valuable Super Bowl players.

Brady, the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft draft, is also three times regular season MVP, 14 times Pro Bowler and five times All-Pro, three of which are first-team picks. Brady was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2009, leading the league in air yards three times, passer rating twice and passing touchdowns and completion percentage once each.

Now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady was part of the NFL All-Decade team in the 2000s, and was a unanimous selection for the 2010 All-Decade team. He was also a lock for the all-time NFL centennial. Five years after his retirement, Brady will undoubtedly be a first-time Hall of Famer, and will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

RUSHMORE ALL TIME MOUNTING MINNESOTA VIKINGS: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

JOHN HANNAH

John Hannah, a left guard for the Patriots from 1973-1985, is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. In 1999, Sporting News ranked Hannah as the second best offensive lineman of all time behind Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz.

Hannah, the inaugural induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro during his playing career. He was part of the NFL's 70s and 80s teams, as well as the all-time teams of the league's 75th and 100th anniversary.

Inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1991, Hannah has her 73rd jersey retired by the Patriots.

ROB GRONKOWSKI

Rob Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls in nine seasons with the Patriots, is arguably one of the best tight ends ever to have played in the NFL.

In 2011, Gronkowski led the NFL with 17 touchdowns received and, to this day, he is the only player in his position to lead the league in that category. He also has the most yards received in the postseason by a tight end (1,163). Gronkowski has 12 receiving touchdowns in the postseason, which is the most in the position, and he has 23 receptions and 297 receiving yards in the Super Bowl, which is also the most for a tight end in NFL history.

Gronkowski, 2014 Comeback Player of the Year, is a four-time All-Pro first team and five-time Pro Bowler. He was part of the 2010 NFL team, as well as the all-time centennial team in the league.

RUSHMORE MOUNTING ALL TIMES RAMS: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

TY LAW

All-time great cornerback Ty Law was part of the Patriots from 1995 to 2004. Law, a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, was a Pro Bowl selection five times, as well as the All-Pro first team twice. honored.

Law led the NFL in interceptions twice (1998 and 2005), and his 53 career interceptions currently rank 24th in NFL history. Famoso intercepted St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXVI and returned him 47 yards for a touchdown. Law also intercepted Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, and the Patriots eventually won their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

Law was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as its 20th member, and was inducted into the Pro Football of Fame in 2019.