The New York Giants are one of the longest-running and most successful franchises in NFL history.

The Giants have won four Super Bowls and four NFL championships since they came into existence in 1925. The Giants have withdrawn 12 numbers and have seen 14 members of the Hall of Fame enter through the organization.

Determining who the best players are in franchise history is largely up for debate. You can go with a player from yesteryear like Y.A. Tittle or you can watch the players from one of their Super Bowl winning teams.

Here's who's on Mount Rushmore of the Giants.

HARRY CARSON

You can't mention the Giants' great defenses of the late 1970s and 1980s without mentioning one of the players who anchored the team: Harry Carson.

The Giants selected Carson in the fourth round of the 1976 draft out of the state of South Carolina. He played for the Giants throughout his career: 13 seasons. He was one of the best tacklers and pass runners the team has ever seen. He won his only Super Bowl ring during the 1986 season.

Carson may never have made the All-Pro first team, but he was selected for the Pro Bowl nine times. He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2006.

LAWRENCE TAYLOR

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best linebacker to play in the NFL.

The Giants selected Taylor No. 2 overall in 1981. He was in the game class as defensive defenders Kenny Easley and Ronnie Lott, who continued to produce races in the Hall of Fame.

Taylor accumulated 132.5 career sacks, including 20.5 in 1986. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time All-Pro pick and won Defensive Player of the Year four times, not to mention two Super Bowls. He was also one of the few defenders to win an MVP award.

Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

MICHAEL STRAHAN

Michael Strahan continued the long-standing legacy of the Giants' great defensive players.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 draft. He quickly became one of the best defensive ends in Giants history. He set the record for most catches in a single season in 2001 with 22.5. He finished his career with 141.5 sacks, which is good enough for the sixth of all time.

Strahan ended his career with seven Pro Bowl picks, four All-Pro first-team picks and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He helped the Giants defeat the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII before resigning.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

ELI MANNING

For the outside observer, Eli Manning probably never made a difference. But for Giants fans, he was probably the most important player in the organization in the last 10 years or so.

The Giants traded for Manning during the 2004 draft and became the face of the franchise. Manning was the only quarterback in team history to win two Super Bowls, beating the Patriots both times in what seemed insurmountable odds.

Although he never led the league in any stat passing category, except for interceptions, Manning threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns.

He retired in seventh place on all-time passing yards, better than Fran Tarkenton, John Elway, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, Steve Young, Jim Kelly, Troy Aikman, and Y.A. Apex. He also ranked seventh in passing touchdowns of all time, higher than each of the aforementioned quarterbacks.

Manning is not yet in the Hall of Fame. He retired after the 2019 season. He was never an All-Pro team, but he was a professional bowler four times.