The saddest Zoom call ever







"Hi, daughter," he said on the phone, any old weekday after work, probably on the couch with a cold beer. And he would ask her to come, just for the sake of it.

Sometimes she got close. But sometimes she would say, "No, I'm a little busy," and now she wishes she had always said yes.

So that's a regret. We will come to the second. On April 22, José Andrade-García turned 62 years old. There should be an ice cream cake and a big party with the grandkids at the Marshalltown house, but the patriarch was in Iowa City, about 100 miles away, and a Zoom call was made The best anyone could do.

Through the rectangular frame of her cell phone, Maria saw her father. She was wearing a white dress. Her eyes were closed. her puffy eyelids. Her dark hair was turning white. His face was unshaven. He had a feeding tube in his nose and a breathing tube in his mouth. Was this the same man she had known all her life? Just three weeks before, he was strong and healthy and going to work.