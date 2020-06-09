The saddest Zoom call ever

"Hi, daughter," he said on the phone, any old weekday after work, probably on the couch with a cold beer. And he would ask her to come, just for the sake of it.
Sometimes she got close. But sometimes she would say, "No, I'm a little busy," and now she wishes she had always said yes.
So that's a regret. We will come to the second. On April 22, José Andrade-García turned 62 years old. There should be an ice cream cake and a big party with the grandkids at the Marshalltown house, but the patriarch was in Iowa City, about 100 miles away, and a Zoom call was made The best anyone could do.
Through the rectangular frame of her cell phone, Maria saw her father. She was wearing a white dress. Her eyes were closed. her puffy eyelids. Her dark hair was turning white. His face was unshaven. He had a feeding tube in his nose and a breathing tube in his mouth. Was this the same man she had known all her life? Just three weeks before, he was strong and healthy and going to work.
At the JBS Pork Processing Plant in Marshalltown, José spent more than 20 years cutting meat from bone. Some days I couldn't get rid of the smell. But she kept working to support her children and give them a chance to find something better.
"Look at me," Maria recalls saying to her children. "It's difficult. I come home and my knees hurt and my wrists hurt, and I don't want that for you."
A nurse was holding an iPad so his family could see it, even though he couldn't see them. Could you hear them? The doctors hoped so. His sons and daughters took turns wishing him a happy birthday, promising him a real party when he got home. Maria silenced her line to make sure he couldn't hear her cry.
José Andrade-García never learned to read. He had grown up in rural Mexico, surrounded by adobe houses and strawberry fields, and had come to the United States. USA For better opportunities. Maria took the opportunity her father gave her, stayed at school, applied, and now worked as an accounting assistant at a credit union. She helped her father manage his bills, renew his passport, file his documents. There was something else she tried to do for him too.
No one can know where or how José contracted the virus. According to Maria, her father said coworkers appeared to be ill in early April. A few days later, he told her that he was short of breath. He continued working until April 13. A coronavirus test was done on April 16. On April 17, when she could barely breathe enough to utter a complete sentence, Maria called an ambulance.
She looked at him on Zoom's birthday call, in a coma he would never come out of, and after his death she wondered what else he could have done.
"Dad, you should stay home," she told him in early April, when she heard the news that other meatpacking workers were getting sick.
"Yes, I should stay home," he said. But he kept going to work.
This was his second regret: He couldn't persuade his father to stay home when staying home could have saved his life. He had a goal in mind and would not be discouraged. Maria had recently helped him file his retirement documentation. After 20 years of doing a job he hated for the sake of his loved ones, José could see the finish line. His last day would have been April 22, his 62nd birthday.
Maria looked at her phone, wishing she could hold her hand. It was easy to imagine another version of this day. He would be on the sofa, surrounded by children and grandchildren, with a cold beer in his hand and a smile on his face.
"I did it," she imagined him saying. "I'm done. Thank God I will never go back to JBS."