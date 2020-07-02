The safe reopening of schools cannot happen without racial equity (opinion)

If being human is not enough of a motivation, universities should consider the role of racial equity in their reopening plans.

The recent case of Jason Helms, a professor at Texas Christian University, demonstrates a problem with university procedures. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Helms, the father of a young boy with a heart condition, applied for online teaching assignments for the fall to reduce the chance of infecting his son.

The request was denied. Several days later, after the bad press followed, TCU relented, giving teachers the right to choose how they would teach their fall courses.

And yet, universities persist, many motivated by fear of losing tuition dollars. As a colleague at an elite private university told me, "Students pay $ 70,000 a year. We offer them in-person instruction."

While universities like mine and the California State University system have opted for online teaching, many persist with plans for face-to-face instruction. If public health data cannot convince more universities, they should consider racial equity.

As a teacher and woman of color in a public university with one of the most diverse and vulnerable student populations in the state, I have seen the difficulties my students and colleagues experience. From courses that don't reflect our students' experiences to the burden of being the few employees of color on campus, systemic racism thrives in predominantly white universities.

Amid protests and calls for change following the murder of George Floyd, universities have quickly released statements demonstrating their commitments to racial justice. But at a time when black, brown, and indigenous communities are being hit hardest by the pandemic, why isn't a commitment to equity also extending to their safety?

Universities in the United States have a long history of complicity with black slavery and indigenous land theft. Recent statements about anti-black racism and the removal of names and statues of slavers and racists from buildings and schools suggest the intention to undo systemic racism. But these are not just legacies of the past: they are defining the present.

College sports are a notorious site of racial inequities in universities. The NCAA's top soccer programs in the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 were among the first to open practice facilities, and many are in states that have lax mitigation protocols and are currently experiencing huge spikes in Covid cases. -19. The proximity of soccer puts athletes at high risk of contracting and spreading the virus on their campuses and in games away from home. These predominantly white universities are already seeing positive cases, foreshadowing the effects of Covid-19 on university communities. Rather, historically, black colleges and universities like Morehouse College have led the way in canceling fall sports.

University employees of color are also at high risk. While research shows that administrators, faculty, and librarians at universities are overwhelmingly white, black, brown, and indigenous people are relatively better represented in staff positions and among service employees. These higher-risk roles expose them to Covid-19.

Student services staff, foodservice employees, and maintenance workers are among the most vulnerable essential employees at universities, and they are also the most diverse employee populations at universities. But the universities are not taking care of them.

For example, in a recent letter outlining the University of Maryland's fall plans posted on the university's website, President Wallace D. Loh begins by acknowledging racial inequalities and stating that he is "attentive to the disparate impacts" of Covid-19, but then continues to describe plans to repopulate the campus for face-to-face instruction, regardless of those "disparate impacts."

If universities are committed to racial justice and the job of undoing systemic racism, they must do more to protect these students and workers of color.

While not all courses lend themselves to online teaching, the vast majority do. The only responsible option for universities is to maximize online course options and keep campuses dense. Unnecessary movement of students to classrooms, campus offices and residences and canteens, and sports fields increases the risk of spreading Covid-19 on campus and endangers students and workers of color. But most critically, universities must allow faculty and staff to choose online teaching and remote work options if they are the safest options for themselves, their families, and their communities.

If Black Lives Matter is indeed important to universities, they should protect their most vulnerable students and employees, or their commitments to equality are nothing more than empty statements.