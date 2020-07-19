The San Antonio restaurant installs a personalized disinfection portal

Spraying with disinfectant can become part of the restaurant experience.

An establishment in Texas shared images online of a new device that was installed at its entrance. Employees and guests at the restaurant can choose to walk through a personalized disinfectant spray portal, either before entering or leaving the business (or both).

The device was installed at Alamo Biscuit Co. in San Antonio, Texas, reports ABC 13. The portal is reported to spray customers with a chlorine-based mist that is safe for human skin and kills 99.7 percent of germs.

TACO BELL QUESARTO TO LIVE, Despite rumors to the contrary

On Facebook, the company posted a video of an employee walking through the portal with the caption: “The health of our employees and customers is our number one priority. We are very happy with our personalized disinfectant spray portal! ”

According to ABC 13, the portal was created by a company called Sanitizer 2 You, owned by John Vale, who also owns the restaurant.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"So far, they are liking it," Vale told ABC 13. "We have clients who use it when they come in and then use it when they leave. And, of course, it's optional. We don't require our clients to use the portal. It depends on them, completely theirs. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Machines like this have already begun to appear in other restaurants around the world.

In May, Fox News reported that Kichiri Shinjuku, a restaurant located in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, installed a machine near its entrance that sprays a fine mist of chlorine-based disinfectant for 30 seconds. Before entering the machine, guests will be informed to wash their hands and check their temperature.