Since 1994, The Santa Clause movie series has been a holiday tradition for many families. From the first movie to the newest addition in 2018, Tim Allen has been there as everyone’s favourite jolly old elf. However, it is not all fun and games! Disney+ has recently taken its Twitter account to announce the new comeback of ‘The Santa Clause’ reprising Tim Allen. It wrote, “It’s a cause for celebration!” The Santa Clause series is a three-part movie series. The first one was released in 1994 and the last, in 2006. This 2022 reboot has been highly anticipated with social media being filled with fan reaction videos that already have millions of views since it was announced.

What is The Santa Clause about?

The story is about Scott Calvin, who accidentally kills Santa Claus and then has to take his place. Scott must learn the ropes of being Santa while trying to keep his family together. The movies are heartwarming and funny with great performances from Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd, and more. Fans of the movie series will be excited to know that there’s a new addition coming soon! The Santa Clause was last seen in 2006 but will make a comeback in 2022 on Disney+! Be sure to mark your calendars for this exciting event!

What will the new franchise bring?

An official synopsis of the series dropped hints about the latest franchise: “In Disney Branded Television’s The Santa Clause series, produced by 20th Television, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever.”

Seeing isn’t believing.

Believing is seeing. ❤️💚 https://t.co/YcqAkQNfcC — The Santa Clause (@SantaClause1994) January 14, 2022

What is Tim Allen saying about The Santa Clause?

“I am excited to be reprising my role as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause series,” said Tim Allen. “This is a very special project for me because it’s the first time I get to work with my son, Dylan, who will play my on-screen son.” Fans of the movie series can look forward to seeing Tim Allen and his son working together on this new project!

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch The Santa Clause?

The Santa Clause is an all-around feel-good movie series that the whole family can enjoy. It’s the perfect Christmas movie to watch during the holiday season! Scott Calvin has a busy life as an advertising executive and single parent to his son Charlie. But this year, things are about to change when Scott accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve. In order to cover up the accident, Scott takes on the role of Santa himself and starts delivering presents to children around the world. As he does this, Scott learns more about what it means to be Santa and how he can make people happy. The Santa Clause is a heartwarming story about family, friends, and forgiveness. If you’re looking for a festive movie series to watch this holiday season, The Santa Clause is a great option!

Critic reviews on The Santa Clause

The reviews have been mostly positive, with many people praising the film’s humour and heartwarming story. The Santa Clause was rated 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most of the positive reviews pointing out how funny and heartwarming it is. The critics who enjoyed the film point to its fun script, performances by Tim Allen and Judge Reinhold, as well as Fone Bone’s cameo in this movie. In addition, many liked that both adults and kids can enjoy watching this movie since there are parts that appeal more toward children and others toward adults. On IMDb, the film has an overall score of a decent rating of five stars based on over twenty thousand ratings from users. Overall they like what they see but agree with some criticisms made by professional reviewers: