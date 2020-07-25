The school district ignored the complaints about abusive employees: lawsuits

For years, it was a monster among them, and now the long islanders who claim to have been victims of "Festa the Molesta" as students are seeking answers from the school district that employed it.

The Herricks Union Union School District allegedly repeatedly ignored complaints that school psychologist Vincent Festa, who pleaded guilty to sodomy in 1993, was abusing children, according to a trio of Child Victims Act lawsuits in state court, including two filed this month in Nassau County.

From the early 1980s, students and even faculty often referred to Festa, who died in 2011, by the nickname "Festa the Molesta" and even made up a song about him, but administrators did nothing to address complaints, based on allegations.

A victim claimed in court documents that Festa began abusing him when he was just 9. A 15-year-old victim was beaten as a "liar" and "troublesome" by a deputy director of Herricks when the boy's family attempted to report Festa's abuse. 1990, says the victim. Both victims are represented by attorney Jeff Herman.

A Herricks spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Festa was sentenced to five years probation in 1995 for inciting children to do yard work at his Ronkonkoma home, and then abusing them. At the time, authorities said that none of the victims were Herricks students. In 2010, he was arrested for failing to register his email addresses with authorities under the state sex offender registry law.