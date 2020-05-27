The screenwriter confirms that conversations are happening about The Passion of the Christ 2

Jesus rose again and that may be the case when it comes to his appearance on the big screen. Director Mel Gibson has been hinting at a sequel to THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST since 2016 and now the film's writer, Randall Wallace, is confirming that talks about a sequel are still going on.

During a conversation with "Movieweb.com," Wallace was discussing the release of BRAVEHEART, the 25-year-old Blu-ray steelbook, when asked about the status of THE PASSION's follow-up. While Wallace did not give specific details, he said enough to indicate that the film is something that everyone talks about regularly:

"It's something we talk about a lot. My major in college was religion, and then I did a yearlong seminar. My main focus of study was resurrection. That's Mount Everest from the movies and we're arguing a lot about it." . It's very loaded, so we keep our cards close to our chest. "

Gibson began discussing the possibility of a sequel in 2016 when promoting his comeback as director HACKSAW RIDGE, which saw him return to the helm of a movie after a decade away. Gibson lost notoriety for his film work and became better known for his questionable personal decisions after a DUI arrest and now infamous anti-Semitic tirade. HACKSAW RIDGE provided Gibson with a bit of redemption because the film refocused on his talent and culminated in Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture, among others.

It would make sense for Gibson to talk about a PASSION sequel during that time because the topic was to re-emerge, much like what happened with his career. Gibson has said the sequel would be titled THE RESURRECTION, since it will follow Jesus' resurrection after his crucifixion, but beyond that, not much more has been revealed until this revelation that a sequel is still in the cards. From a commercial standpoint, a sequel seems obvious, even if it's been a while since the first movie's release. Launched in 2004, THE PASSION OF CHRIST grossed a staggering $ 611 million at the worldwide box office, working on a budget of just $ 30 million. Until DEADPOOL was released in 2016, this made it the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

There's still no official word for a sequel, though actor Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus Christ in the first movie, said in 2018 that a sequel would be "The Greatest Movie in History". so I would expect a return from him too. This is an idea that has clearly been in the works and does not seem to be 100% motivated by money, so a return to this topic could be a tempting effort if these conversations come true.

Do you want to see a sequel to THE PASSION OF CHRIST?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoNkyuBsu0A (/ embed)